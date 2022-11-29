Bertie County photographer Tom Brennan has come a long way from that $1.50 plastic drugstore camera he used to shoot images for his first show in 1978.
But for his latest show, currently on display at the Perquimans Art League Gallery in Hertford, he only had to cross a bridge.
“My first solo show in 1978 was shot completely with a $1.50 drugstore camera, the Diana," Brennan said. "While the technical is critical to exploring the artistic, the price of my tools has never outweighed the possibilities of 'seeing light.'"
Brennan’s current show, “A Light Gathering” is an eclectic body of work that includes images of the seashore, the circus, and the front of a shoe store window.
“I tend to photograph where I am," he said. "For the past ten years I’ve been traveling up and down the byways of northeast North Carolina. Lots of beauty in a simple landscape or bee wings on a rosemary bush."
Perquimans Art League President Vaneeda Bennett describes Brennan's work as "fabulous."
“This has been a wonderful show," she said. "We have already sold a number of his photographs."
Brennan currently captures his images with a full-frame digital single lens reflect camera but says he's open to using any style of camera. Being flexible is also something he taught his students.
“For many years I’ve been an educator, teaching young people the value of expressing themselves through visual art. It’s been a great joy for me," he said.
Brennan earned a master's degree in industrial education from Clemson University in 1977. He joined the faculty at Chowan University as an associate professor of graphic communications in 1993 and served three years as a department chair. Brennan returned to Chowan's graphic communications department again as chair in 2012 and served in that position until 2020.
In 2015, he was recognized for his photography with the McDowell Columns Scholar Prize at Chowan University's Celebration of Faculty Scholarship and Creative Achievement event. Brennan’s photography appeared on the cover and inner pages of Chowan's 2015 Celebrating Faculty Scholarship publication.
Upon Brennan’s retirement from Chowan University, the staff claimed described him as a "champion for Chowan’s students succeeding in their fields of study."
"Among his pleasant presence and personality, Professor Brennan’s leadership, artistic skills, and investment in his students’ futures are all qualities that Chowan University will greatly miss,” the university said.
Brennan has won numerous Best of Show awards at art events in Currituck, Camden, Bertie, Pasquotank and Martin counties. He also sits on a handful of art jury committees and has been a featured artist at Art of the Perquimans.
Brennan's “A Light Gathering” exhibit will be displayed at the Perquimans Art League Gallery through Dec. 28. The gallery is located at 133 N. Church Street, Hertford. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.