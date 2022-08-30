Mayor Earnell Brown (center left) and former state Sen. Bob Steinburg (center right) are joined by Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson (second from right) and Winfall Mayor Fred Yates (right) and other officials for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the near completion of the new S-Bridge in Hertford, Saturday.
Mayor Earnell Brown addresses the crowd on hand for the ribbon cutting for the nearly completed S-Bridge in Hertford, Saturday. Behind her (l-r) are former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan; North Carolina Department of Transportation Division 1 Engineer Win Bridgers; and Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson.
Mayor Earnell Brown (center left) and former state Sen. Bob Steinburg (center right) are joined by Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson (second from right) and Winfall Mayor Fred Yates (right) and other officials for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the near completion of the new S-Bridge in Hertford, Saturday.
Mayor Earnell Brown addresses the crowd on hand for the ribbon cutting for the nearly completed S-Bridge in Hertford, Saturday. Behind her (l-r) are former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan; North Carolina Department of Transportation Division 1 Engineer Win Bridgers; and Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson.
HERTFORD — Nearly 200 Perquimans County residents helped christen the nearly completed new Hertford S-Bridge on Saturday by either walking or biking across the half-mile span.
North Carolina Department of Transportation Division 1 Engineer Win Bridgers thanked those gathered on the Hertford side of the bridge for a ribbon cutting ceremony that preceded the pedestrian crossing.
“It’s great to see everyone here as we give the community a close-up look at the new Hertford S-Bridge, nearing completion here on the Perquimans River,” Bridgers said. “It’s not easy replacing a 92-year-old icon, but we at the NCDOT hope that once you get a chance to walk or bike across this state of-the-art bridge, the communities of Hertford and Winfall will be just as proud of this new bridge as they were of the old one.”
Perquimans County Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson, Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and Winfall Mayor Fred Yates also welcomed the crowd and thanked NCDOT for its job constructing the .51-mile bridge which crosses the Perquimans River and links the towns of Hertford and Winfall.
After officials cut the ribbon on the bridge, the crowd then helped celebrate the span’s near completion by crossing to its Winfall side. Residents, some with dogs, walked and strolled across, while bicyclists pedaled and wagon riders rolled.
Connie Jaklic, who along with her husband Frank recently renovated the historic yellow bridge tender’s house bordering the bridge, were part of the Hertford Rotary Club delegation that crossed the span dressed in matching Rotary blue shirts.
“The walk was great, it was so nice to see so many folks come out to walk and bike the new bridge and causeway,” Connie Jaklic said. “Lunch at Larry’s was good — first in a long time.”
She was referring to Larry’s Drive-In, the local eatery located on the Winfall side of the bridge.
While Saturday’s ceremony allowed residents to walk or bike across the new bridge, the span is not scheduled to open to vehicle traffic until next month.
NCDOT spokesman Tim Hass said Monday the agency doesn’t have a formal date for when the bridge will open to vehicles but expects it will be “within the next few weeks.”
“The contractor will continue to address punch-list items over the coming weeks which will ensure the structure remains maintenance free for years to come,” he said. “Critical safety items remain which must be put into place prior to placing vehicular traffic on the structure.”
He said examples of the work that remains to be done include guardrails, signs and pavement markings.
Asked why NCDOT decided to go forward with Saturday’s ribbon cutting when it became apparent the bridge wouldn’t be ready for vehicles, Hass said “there was no reason not to.”
“The event provided residents a chance to get an up-close look at the new bridge, which hundreds turned out to enjoy,” he said. “While it would have been preferable to open the bridge later in the day, that was not the purpose of the event itself.”
According to Hass, the “design-build” process to replace the 92-year-old S-Bridge began in the summer of 2019. The former bridge was closed in April 2021 and removed in July of that year. Contractors loaded the bridge’s former truss onto two barges, which will temporarily house the bridge sections near Missing Mill Park. Preservation efforts are underway to put the structure on permanent display.
The bridge’s original completion date was December 2021 but delays connected to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain problems caused “several unavoidable delays,” Hass said. Unexpected permitting delays also prevented contractors from beginning work when they were supposed to, “which ultimately pushed back completion.”
The original contract for the bridge pegged its cost at $57 million. According to Hass, the completed bridge will cost “just short” of $60 million. He said NCDOT-requested design changes and material price adjustments accounted for much of the additional cost.