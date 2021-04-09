Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, passed away Friday, April 9 Buckingham Palace has announced.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.