The filing period for two seats on Hertford Town Council opened Friday with two candidates officially declaring their candidacies for the November election.
Local minister and civic activist Connie Brothers and retired U.S. Senate staffer Sandra Anderson both filed for the council seats currently held by Councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman III.
Jackson, the town’s former mayor pro tem, has already announced he’s not seeking re-election to a second four-year term.
“Absolutely not,” Jackson said last week when asked if he would be filing for re-election. Jackson said he instead plans to run for Perquimans County commissioner in 2022.
Norman declined to comment on his plans when reached last week. As of Friday afternoon, he had not filed for re-election to his seat.
Brothers said in a press release that she has strong community ties that she will use “to enhance communication and strengthen relationships among all of Hertford’s residents as we continue to grow our historic town.”
Brothers said she has sought to give back to the community through charitable and service activities, and sees her bid for election to town council as an extension of her work in community service.
Anderson says she is running because it’s her “belief that public service is a responsibility that we all share, and we should all be willing to contribute our time and best effort toward the well-being of the community in which we live.”
She said one of her primary goals is to improve communication between the town administration and Hertford residents.
Anderson, a substitute teacher and board of elections poll worker, has served on the Board of Directors for Historic Hertford Inc., the Community and Waterfront Advisory Committee, the Economic Resurgence Committee, and the Town of Hertford Mural Committee.
“With respect, grace, and humility, I pledge to work whenever and wherever possible to make Hertford a charming town in which to live, work, learn and play,” Anderson said.
In 2011, Anderson retired from the staff of the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., after a 32-year career. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore and a master’s degree from The Ohio State University.
Jackson had a tumultuous four-year term on the Hertford Town Council. He sought to censure Mayor Earnell Brown for comments she made at the December 2020 council meeting about his conduct. He also pleaded guilty in December 2019 to assaulting former Councilman Sid Eley after a council meeting.
Jackson said he believes he made a huge difference in a short time on the Hertford Town Council.
“It has been a long four years and a little bit overwhelming,” Jackson said. “I won’t say this is the end but it’s definitely a ‘see you later.’”
Filing also began Friday at noon for two council seats in Winfall. The filing period closes at noon on July 16.