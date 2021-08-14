HERTFORD — Connie Brothers told the Hertford Town Council last week she has contacted an attorney to explore possible legal action against Councilman Quentin Jackson or others involved in the release of utility billing information related to her home.
The Perquimans County Board of Elections ruled Aug. 5 that Connie Brothers is a Hertford resident and therefore eligible to run in the town’s November election.
Brothers’ residency had been challenged on July 16 by Jackson, one of two council incumbents seeking election in the November election.
But the elections board dismissed that challenge Thursday after deliberating about 30 minutes on evidence presented by Jackson and Brothers at a hearing held July 22.
The board determined Brothers is a resident of 504 Willow Street, which is in Hertford’s town limits. Therefore, she’s eligible to run for municipal office in the town.
Brothers told the town council during the public comment of the board's meeting Monday, Aug. 9, that she had noticed the words "accountability" and "misinformation" being used frequently at the meeting.
"Councilman Jackson, I thank you because you said today that we need to be accountable and we should not be giving out misinformation," Brothers said.
She said every page of the transcript of the hearing on Jackson's residency challenge against her candidacy for town council shows Jackson communicating "misinformation" and "lies."
"You even lied on my father while he was lying up in the hospital," Brothers said to Jackson.
Jackson began to interrupt Brothers and Mayor Earnell Brown told him Brothers had the floor.
"A rule is being broken because you can only address the chair, not individual council members," Jackson said.
"Please continue, Ms. Brothers," Brown said.
"With everything that has happened within the past two weeks I have sought legal counsel," she said.
Brothers said billing data is not to be released without permission of the account holder.
"Somehow, some way, (protection of billing privacy) did not occur," Brothers said. "I don't know who gave up information. I just want to let the town council know that I have sought legal counsel and whatever takes place will take place."
Brothers did not name the attorney in her comments. When the Daily Advance requested the attorney's name Tuesday she replied that she preferred not to disclose the name until she has finalized her plans for the upcoming election.
Jackson in his own comments to the board said the only document he submitted as evidence in the election challenge was "usage at a residence," which is available to the public. He said no names are included in the document.
"If you look closely at the document you will see 504 Willow Street has zero usage," Jackson said.
Jackson said Tuesday that he no longer plans to appeal the decision of the local elections board.