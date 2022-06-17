With ongoing construction in the harbor wrapping up by July, the Harbor Town ferry system looks to make waves by the end of the year.
The work involves repairing bulkheads and reconstructing a dock. Initial work to fix the bulkhead at Sunfish Park, adjacent to the Roanoke River Lighthouse, has wrapped up, said Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden. The park is back open.
Work continues to reconstruct the harbor dock, which extends from Colonial Park toward the breakwater. Rotting wood is being replaced with fresh timber so boaters can access the dock more safely and effectively.
Gooden said that work may be completed around June 30.
Gooden also recently provided an update to the upcoming Harbor Town ferry project, which seeks to link towns on the Albemarle Sound via a public-private ferry system.
Initial “beta” test runs of the ferry boats may take place sometime during late summer or early fall, Gooden told the Chowan Herald. The Harbor Town project board may likely purchase a dinner ferry vessel first, before the two passenger ferries.
Official dates and details are still being finalized.
While the ferry system could be a potential boon to the region’s tourism economy, some local residents have expressed concerns about a ferry system drawing dollars away from Edenton attractions.
Captain Mark Thesier, owner and operator of Edenton Bay Cruises, is staying optimistic.
“I don’t think it will affect me much at all,” Thesier said. “Those are more day trips compared to my ride for 45 minutes or so.”