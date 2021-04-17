Camp Cale hosted Baptist leaders and area business, education and government leaders Thursday morning to celebrate its 60 years of operation as well as the camp’s new bunkhouses that feature air conditioning, heat and indoor plumbing.
Camp Cale Director Matt Thomas told the 60 or so people gathered for the event that in the late 1950s the Chowan Baptist Association decided it wanted to have a camping ministry.
The Cale family donated a site and it now has grown to the current 86-acre camp on the Perquimans River.
The new bunkhouses have transformed Camp Cale to be able to do much more, Thomas said.
He noted the older cabins did not have heat, air conditioning, or bathrooms. The new bunkhouses are outfitted with those amenities.
The event, which included a ribbon-cutting and tour of camp facilities, was organized in conjunction with the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce. Officials from the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce also were in attendance, as was Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University President John Maurice, College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell and COA Trustee Marion Harris all attended.
Harvey Roberts, a farmer in the Shawboro community of Currituck County, recalled outside the new bunkhouse that he first came to the site in 1963 when he was 10 years old, and has been coming ever since.
He explained that he worked alongside his father and a group of other men who were clearing trees and doing other work at the camp site.
Roberts also chaired the committee for the camp for a number of years. He said he was excited to see how far the camp has come.
Many children from the community have attended the camp, he said, adding they include “not just Baptists.”
Thomas said he appreciates the support the camp receives from the community.
Camp Cale operated at half-capacity last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, though, the camp is looking forward to being close to full capacity, with some 84 campers staying in the two modern bunkhouses.
During an interview before the start of the event Thursday, Thomas said the camp worked closely last year with Perquimans County Emergency Management and Albemarle Regional Health Services, and will continue working closely with public health officials to ensure the health and safety of campers and staff.
This year the camp will not be using the open-air cabins or the older enclosed cabins to house any campers.
Thomas said the camp did not have any COVID-19 cases or exposures during last summer’s camping season. But the camp did close one week it had planned to be open, and that closing stemmed from an abundance of caution related to something that occurred in the wider community rather than anything at the camp itself, he said.
The camp operated a total of six weeks last year and is slated to be open for five weeks this year.
Holly Staples, president and chief executive officer of the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce, said Thursday’s in-person ribbon cutting was the second the Chamber has held this year. It held its first at Ghost Harbor Brewing last month after a year of virtual events. She said much more is coming up in the next few weeks.
“We’re really excited about gearing up and getting back out there and seeing everybody,” Staples said.
The opening prayer at the event was led by the Rev. James Harrington, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church and missional strategist for the Chowan Baptist Association.
Harrington said people who got saved at Camp Cale are now in ministry in places around the world.