Less than a month in, the campaign to raise $100,000 toward the cost of a new baseball grandstand at Perquimans County High School is already surpassed a quarter of its goal.
Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the Perquimans Schools Foundation, said last week the campaign has raised $25,375 to date. That includes 18 donations of $1,000 at the campaign's Triple Level. Other donations have been for either $250 or $500, the campaign's Single and Double levels, respectively.
The schools foundation announced the kickoff of the $100,000 fundraising campaign earlier this month to build a new 470-seat grandstand at PCHS’ Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field. Officials said overflow and standing-room crowds during the PCHS Pirates' run to the 2021 N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A state title showed the need for a new, larger grandstand.
The campaign already has been given a solid jumpstart.
According to the foundation, Dr. William “Billy” Nixon and Mr. and Mrs. Leary Winslow have committed to give the project $100,000 in matching funds if the public campaign is successful raising $100,000.
Foundation officials hope to raise the $100,000 needed to secure the matching funds before Nov. 1. According to Lassiter, the $100,000 raised during the campaign needs to be received or committed by then for the project to go forward.
If the campaign is successful, the new grandstand, which will be handicap-accessible, will be completed prior to the Pirates’ first home game on Feb. 19, foundation officials have said.
"There has been significant interest in this project throughout the community," Lassiter said. "Former graduates who were players and businesses and residents" have all donated. "I am excited and hope to see this dream become a reality for the high school and community. This season promises to be just as exciting as last year's season to the 1A state championship."
Foundation officials said the idea for the grandstand campaign arose during a recent community event to celebrate the Pirates capturing the 2021 N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A state championship. The Pirates defeated East Surry High School two games to none in the best-of-three game championship series in June. The state baseball title was the Pirates’ first since the 1963 season.
Donors to the campaign are being asked to give tax-deductible contributions to the campaign at one of five levels: single, $250; double, $500; triple, $1,000; homerun, $5,000; or grandslam, $10,000. Contributions can be mailed to PCSF, Inc. P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.
For more information about the campaign, contact Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.