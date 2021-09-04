Talks were already underway during Perquimans County High School's successful run to the state baseball championship this year about the Pirates' need for more fan seating.
Perquimans Education Foundation officials say overflow and standing-room crowds for Pirate home games at Jim "Catfish" Hunter Field in 2021 showed the need.
Fan support for the Pirates in fact was so enthusiastic, even one of the coaches of the team the Pirates ended up defeating in the state championship took note.
"I've never seen this amount of support from baseball fans for a 1A school district. It is amazing the following the Perquimans Pirates had throughout the 2021 season," the coach said.
Now a campaign is underway to turn Pirates fans' need into reality.
The education foundation last week announced the kickoff of a $100,000 fundraising campaign to build a new 470-seat grandstand at PCHS' Hunter Field. Officials hope to raise the $100,000 before Nov. 1.
If the campaign is successful, the new grandstand, which will be handicap-accessible, will be completed prior to the Pirates' first home game on Feb. 19, foundation officials said.
The campaign already has been given a solid jumpstart.
According to the foundation, Dr. William "Billy" Nixon and Mr. and Mrs. Leary Winslow have committed to give the project $100,000 in matching funds if the just-started public campaign is successful raising $100,000.
Foundation officials say the approaching spring baseball season is always "a time of optimism for baseball fans in Perquimans." They say the grandstand project is even more reason to get excited about the upcoming season.
"Perquimans High School baseball supporters have an extra reason to feel good this year, coming off an exciting 2021 season," the foundation said in a flyer promoting the grandstand campaign. "The rebirth of the classic grandstand behind home plate at the Jim 'Catfish' Hunter Field will be another dream turned reality."
As part of the project, a proposed pressbox will be located in the center of the new grandstand. It will be erected in memory of Bobby Carter, who coached the Pirates baseball team from 1961 until 1968; and W.G. "Pete" Hunter, who coached the team from 1969 until 1987.
Officials said the idea for the grandstand campaign arose during a recent community event to celebrate the Pirates capturing the 2021 N.C. High School Athletic Association's 1A state championship. The Pirates defeated East Surry High School two games to none in the best-of-three game championship series in June. The state baseball title was the Pirates' first since the 1963 season.
Donors to the campaign are being asked to give tax-deductible contributions to the campaign at one of five levels: single, $250; double, $500; triple, $1,000; homerun, $5,000; or grandslam, $10,000. Contributions can be mailed to PCSF, Inc. P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.
For more information about the campaign, contact Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.