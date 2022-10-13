Candidates for county commissioner in the Nov. 8 general election have ideas about the challenges facing Perquimans County, and how best to meet those challenges.
Vying for three seats on the Perquimans board are unaffiliated candidate Tim Corprew, Democrats Quentin Jackson, Fondella Leigh and Keith Nowell, and Republicans Wallace Nelson and James Ward.
Leigh and Nelson are incumbent county commissioners.
Perquimans voters can only vote for one candidate, even though there are three open seats. The highest three-vote getters will earn the seats. Early voting begins at the Perquimans Board of Elections office Thursday, Oct. 20.
All candidates but Nowell responded to the newspaper’s question about challenges.
TPW: What do you consider the biggest challenge facing the county? What does the county need to do to address that challenge?
Jackson: “Where is Perquimans County going? How to convert from the 1800s into the new millennium. I think that better partnership with the towns will address some issues. There hasn’t been a commissioner that actually lives in either municipality in over 10 years. Growth is very much needed to succeed.”
Nelson: “I prefer to look at this question focusing on the opportunities available to the county. Whether it be economic development or quality of life, I am excited about what is unfolding for Perquimans County. Economic development does come to mind as being a high priority. One economic development opportunity is the construction of the boat basin at the commerce park which has started.
“Years ago the Perquimans Commerce Park was identified by the N.C. Marine Industrial Authority and the N.C. Department of Commerce as the top location on the coast for developing marine-related projects. We were able to secure outside funding from legislative appropriations, the NC Department of Commerce, and Golden LEAF. Construction of the basin is a huge opportunity for future job creation.
“Another opportunity is the town of Hertford undertaking an ambitious project to develop its waterfront along Grubb Street. The design work is in process as is work on the funding sources necessary to make it a reality. The swing span from the old “S” bridge will be refurbished by the state and become a part of that waterfront plan.
“Many economic development opportunities for the town and county will be available with this project, which highlights the importance of collaboration between the two entities. The first round of GREAT grant funding has been awarded, creating an opportunity for fiber optic cabling to be installed in the county, resulting in expanded and improved internet access. Economic development opportunities require good connectivity and this first round of funding is vital for assuring it is available.
“You have likely seen the news of the grant funding our schools will receive from the state to replace aging facilities, Hertford Grammar and Perquimans Middle schools. Achieving this project will require continued collaboration and cooperation between the school board and the county commission.
“There is also an opportunity being discussed to construct phase 2 of the recreation center, which is proposed to include a wellness center and a competition pool. Such a facility can provide healthy lifestyle opportunities for the community and possibly be available for the schools to use.
“What we have accomplished and will accomplish going forward are made possible through smart planning and the county’s positive financial condition. These opportunities will require continued hard work seeking outside grants, other funding sources, and private investment — all of which make it possible to keep our taxes low.”
Ward: “The biggest challenge the county is facing would have to be economic growth. But there is so much more the county is being challenged by then just solely one issue. I believe if we can develop housing that can accommodate 100-plus families.
“(There is also the) possibility of another grocery store and a few entities that can provide numerous jobs that would not affect local business. Allowing growth in the community would provide resources and great revenue for the county.”
Leigh: “Job creation and youth activities are challenges. The Perquimans County Recreation Center is a valuable resource for all county residents, especially the youth. The recreation center does a phenomenal job offering activities to the youth in the county. There are other agencies/outlets in the county and communities that may be available to offer more youth activities and involvement throughout the year, not just during the summer. Expanding the activities offered is an opportunity to keep youth engaged, educated and excited. We can partner with other agencies in the county to offer not only sporting activities, but enrichment classes.
“Perhaps (we can provide) accessible satellite sites in the county to offer more youth participation. For example, if there are youth that live in the Belvidere community or the New Hope community that may have issues with getting to the recreation center, there will be local community buildings/areas that are available to have youth involvement. At present, juvenile delinquency in the county isn’t an issue, and having more structured activities would keep (children) involved and out of trouble.
“Job creation is a challenge. Developing small businesses, and capitalizing on the water that surrounds us perhaps could attract boatbuilders and other businesses that concentrate on water-related industries. This would eliminate residents having to travel to the Tidewater area to work at the shipyards and naval bases. It would be an opportunity to work and live in the same community. The county manager does an excellent job promoting and pursuing businesses/companies to come to the county.”
Corprew: “One of the biggest challenges I see as a small business owner in Perquimans County is the lack of a well-educated, qualified workforce. Nearly all of the small businesses in the county are constantly short-staffed and looking for workers.
“A very good friend of mine is in the contracting business and he and I were discussing this last week. He said they had been advertising for heavy equipment operators starting at $30 an hour with a full benefits package and couldn’t even get anyone to apply.
“In response to the second part of your question, I don’t know that we (the county commissioners) can do anything about the problem in the short term.
“I feel like we need to be working in conjunction with Perquimans County Schools, (College of The Albemarle), and local business owners to provide financial support for CTE (career and technical education) programs and apprenticeships for those young people who aren’t going to college so they can enter the workforce with at the least the basics in the field that interests them, whether it be welding or plumbing or heavy equipment operator, home construction, etc.
“Luckily, we finally have a school administration and school board that realize how important vocational training is and are working hard toward bringing these programs into play, which in the long run will hopefully help alleviate the worker shortage we’re dealing with.”