The Perquimans County Board of Commissioners recently revised its long-standing rules of procedure to allow for a disruptive speaker to be removed from the meeting. Commissioners also added a new provision that authorizes the board — after issuing a warning — to order a disruptive board member to leave a meeting as well.

Quentin Jackson, a Democrat and former Hertford town councilor who is running for a seat on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, frequently was in heated disputes with Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and other town councilors during his four-year term on town council. He told The Daily Advance when the rule revisions were enacted that he believes the changes were a response to his candidacy.