The Perquimans County Board of Commissioners recently revised its long-standing rules of procedure to allow for a disruptive speaker to be removed from the meeting. Commissioners also added a new provision that authorizes the board — after issuing a warning — to order a disruptive board member to leave a meeting as well.
Quentin Jackson, a Democrat and former Hertford town councilor who is running for a seat on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, frequently was in heated disputes with Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and other town councilors during his four-year term on town council. He told The Daily Advance when the rule revisions were enacted that he believes the changes were a response to his candidacy.
County Manager Frank Heath and a member of the current commission board have denied that the changes were in response to any one person’s behavior. They have said the changes were simply another step in a continuing process of updating and completing the board’s rules of procedures.
The Perquimans Weekly recently asked the six candidates for county commissioner on the Nov. 8 ballot about the rule changes. Responding to the question were Democratic incumbent Fondella Leigh, Republican incumbent Wallace Nelson, Democratic candidate Keith Nowell, Republican candidate James Ward and unaffiliated candidate Tim Corprew. Jackson did not respond.
TPW: What do you think is the reason for the county choosing to write rules of procedure that deal with commissioner behavior/conduct at meetings? Do you think the rule change is necessary?
Corprew: “If I had to venture a guess at the thought process of the current commissioners in regards to feeling it necessary to write procedural rules for commissioner conduct, I would guess they’ve all seen the debacle that was the Hertford Town Council meetings over the last few years and are trying to get ahead of any potential similar disruptions on a county meeting level.
“I personally know how to act civil so I don’t think it’s being directed towards me potentially being elected.”
Leigh: “Choosing to write and or update rules of procedures for meetings had been an ongoing discussion in the Board of Commissioners retreat. The rules of procedure not only are applicable to the Board of Commissioners, but also to the citizens that would like to have an opportunity to be heard. There is no one specific reason.
“Even as serving as a pastor and presiding elder, we appoint a rules committee. There are rules and procedures put in place in order to have productive meetings, positive outcomes, and everyone that would like to be heard can voice their concerns.”
Nelson: “One only has to look at the news to see just how dysfunctional many public bodies have become nationally. The county’s rules of procedure have existed for many years. The last revision was completed in 2016 when guidelines for quasi-judicial procedures in public hearings were added.
“Several years ago we began discussing the need to revisit our rules to confirm we have adequate and comprehensive guidelines for conducting our meetings. The most recent modifications in part deal with both public and commissioner standards for behavior. It is necessary that we have such principles and strategies in place to govern how we conduct the county’s business.”
Nowell: “All of the commissioner meetings seem to have been cordial and well run. I have lived here my whole life and Perquimans residents are the best. You won’t find another county with as many friendly people.
“I am not sure why the previous commissioners felt they needed this. I want to focus on the county going forward. (That includes) more business with good-paying jobs, high-speed internet, and solutions to the illegal drug problem in the county. (I also want to work on) getting residents involved.”
Ward: “I believe that all standard operating procedures should be revised periodically to provide adequate structure. It is also important to have guidelines on being respectful to other board members and attendees.
“Everyone should be able to voice their opinions and concerns about any topics relating to the community, but they should be respectful while doing it, and others attending should be respectful to listening to them speak their opinions and concerns. Without this, no true work towards growth can be made in our county.”