This week, candidates for county commissioner in Perquimans County comment on how current commissioners have handled the controversial issue of the Confederate monument on the lawn of the Perquimans County Courthouse.
In the past year commissioners received a recommendation from a study group established by the board, which called for keeping the Confederate monument in place on the Perquimans Courthouse grounds, adding contextual signs near the monument, and approaching the owner of the Union Soldiers Monument on King Street about possibly relocating that monument to the Courthouse lawn.
The commissioners approved the sign plan and asked about the Union Soldiers Monument. Owners of the monument indicated they were not interested in relocating the monument.
Republican incumbent Wallace Nelson, Democratic incumbent Fondella Leigh, Republican James Ward, Democrat Keith Nowell and unaffiliated voter Tim Corprew responded to The Perquimans Weekly’s request for a response to the question. The newspaper did not receive a response from candidate Quentin Jackson.
TPW: What do you think of the county’s handling of issues related to the Confederate monument?
Ward: “My thoughts on the Confederate monument are that I believe it should stay standing, as well as the Colored Union Soldiers Monument, and any other monuments.
“On the raised issue of the monument being on the courthouse lawn while the others aren’t, I believe we as a community should decide on a central location where all monuments can be honored. I believe if we try to ease history nothing can be learned from it, but we also must be equal in our representation of our history.”
Nowell: “I know the commissioners worked hard on this issue and that it has been resolved and put to bed. These questions asked have all been handled by the present commissioners. Again, I want to focus on new business, to improve our tax base, good paying jobs, high-speed internet and fighting illegal drugs. Lastly, I want to look to the future.”
Nelson: “The county handled the issue in a measured and responsible way. Several public entities called for the commissioners to examine the possible removal of the monument. The Board of Commissioners appointed a study committee that ultimately recommended that the board leave the monument in place and add signage adjacent to the monument that describes the history of the time in which the monument was erected.
“We worked to assure that citizens were represented and had an opportunity to express their viewpoints. The Board of Commissioners agreed with the recommendation of the study group.”
Leigh: “The county’s handling of issues relating to the Confederate monument was a very delicate and sensitive issue. It was handled, from my perspective, in a professional manner.
“A diverse group was chosen to have open, honest discussions and to come to a consensus. There were various thoughts and or opinions — to remove it, relocate it, or take no action at all. Of course, not all citizens agreed; nor were all citizens happy with the end result. Now an opportunity has been presented to share history and hopefully bring communities together and not be divided.”
Corprew: “Which monument? There are actually two Confederate monuments in Perquimans County. One’s located on the grounds of the courthouse and one’s located on the corner of Hyde Park and King Street.”