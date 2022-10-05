This week, candidates for county commissioner in Perquimans County comment on how current commissioners have handled the controversial issue of the Confederate monument on the lawn of the Perquimans County Courthouse.

In the past year commissioners received a recommendation from a study group established by the board, which called for keeping the Confederate monument in place on the Perquimans Courthouse grounds, adding contextual signs near the monument, and approaching the owner of the Union Soldiers Monument on King Street about possibly relocating that monument to the Courthouse lawn.