Patterns in early voting for next month’s Hertford municipal election suggest turnout will be higher than the last time council seats were on the ballot without a mayor’s race.
Kathy Trieber, director of elections for Perquimans County, said turnout in the Hertford town election is on pace to be higher than in 2017, the last town council election in which there was not a mayoral race.
But Trieber said turnout so far is lower than in 2019, when the office of mayor was on the ballot.
As of Friday afternoon, 165 ballots had been cast in the election — 163 by in-person voters and two by mail.
By comparison, Trieber noted, in 2017 144 ballots had been cast at this point in one-stop voting.
As next Tuesday’s election nears candidates for town council seats continue to reach out to voters and ask for their support.
First-time candidate Connie Brothers said she has a great team of volunteers who are canvassing door to door in Hertford. She’s also talking to voters outside the Perquimans County Board of Elections Office during early voting, she said.
“The citizens have been very receptive to our canvassing,” Brothers said. “They are excited about change in Hertford and they know that the only way to have change is to elect new people to the town council.”
Brothers said her campaign team will be providing transportation to the polls for voters who need it on Tuesday.
Candidate Martha Borders said she has sent postcards to Hertford residents and has been talking to people in town throughout the campaign.
Borders said she feels she has gotten her message out but will continue to talk to voters and will be attending community events.
Borders said she has not campaigned outside the elections office during early voting.
Candidate Sandra Anderson said she has campaigned door to door and also has engaged citizens on social media.
“I plan to keep campaigning,” she said.
Anderson said her focus is on campaigning in person.
“I enjoy meeting the people,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she has seen about 70 percent of the town’s residents in person. With the help of volunteers her campaign team has probably talked to everyone, she said.
She said will continue talking to voters in person and also will be calling voters on the phone.
Gracie Felton, a former member of council who is seeking to return to public office, said her campaign plans for the last few days before the election have not been finalized. She noted that she has to fit campaigning around her work schedule.
The Perquimans Weekly was unable to reach incumbent Councilors Frank Norman III or Quentin Jackson for comments on their campaigns for reelection.
Polls for Tuesday’s election open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Voters who live in East Hertford will cast their ballot at the Perquimans County Courthouse at 128 N. Church St., Hertford. Voters who live in West Hertford will cast their ballot at Louise’s Event Center, 1132 Don Juan Road, Hertford.