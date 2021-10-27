Confrontations between council members. Confrontations between councilors and the mayor. Confrontations between council members and members of the audience.
If one word could best sum up Hertford Town Council meetings over the past several years it’s this one: incivility.
The Perquimans Weekly recently asked all six of the candidates seeking the two seats on the Hertford Town Council in next week’s municipal election for their thoughts on how to improve civility and decorum at council meetings.
Only three candidates — Sandra Anderson, Martha Borders and Connie Brothers — responded. Three others — incumbent Councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman III and former Councilor Gracie Felton — did not.
Our specific questions and the candidates’ responses follow:
TPW: What do you believe the town council can do to improve decorum at town council meetings? How important do you think it is that decorum improve? How can councilors promote mutual respect among each other and with citizens?
Martha Borders:
“Decorum at council meetings went out the window in January 2018 and decorum will not return until two councilmen leave office in December 2021. They disregard rules unless it is for their convenience. They know the law and they can’t be thrown out of a meeting. One councilman even started a fight with a downtown business owner and ended the meeting with nothing accomplished. The council had to schedule another meeting to get town business done.
“The results of this behavior, as I wrote about in December 2020, is our democracy suffers and no business get done. Furthermore, citizens are very reluctant to step forward to volunteer or speak before council. Once decorum returns Hertford can move forward.
“Respect is required on council to discuss issues and help the town manager run an efficient town. Presently mutual respect does not exist on council mainly due to some councilmen’s behaviors. Their incessant need for attention, their misogynistic treatment of our mayor and the disdain they show toward other council members prevents intelligent discussion and causes many unnecessary delays.”
Connie Brothers:
“Voting for Sandra Anderson and Connie Brothers is the answer to returning our local government back to civility.”
Sandra Anderson:
“The council should establish and adhere to written rules of decorum and civility at Town Council meetings. Elected officials and citizens who disregard these rules should be held accountable. The document should set forth the process for violation of these rules. The rules of decorum and civility should be placed on the town’s website so that all residents have access.
“It is very important that decorum improves. Improving decorum will ensure that our Town Council meetings are productive, and conducted democratically, efficiently, and effectively. Uncivil discourse, in forms such as name-calling, accusations, inflammatory and threatening language, and disrespectful behaviors that create a hostile environment should not be tolerated.
“How can councilors promote mutual respect among each other and with citizens? Very simple answer: Treat people the way you want to be treated — with respect. Even people who don’t particularly like each other can be civil. Councilors should speak in ways that are respectful and responsible and avoid rude demeaning or bullying conduct and statements. Agree to disagree — not to argue about a difference of opinion.”
Hertford voters go to the polls on Tuesday to select two of the six candidates to serve four-year terms. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.