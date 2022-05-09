Five candidates seeking the three open seats on the Perquimans County Board of Education in next week's election said at a candidates forum last week that it's important to listen to the concerns of parents.
Six candidates are running for the three seats in Tuesday's nonpartisan election: Kristy Corprew, Gracie Felton, Brenda Huddleston, Dave Silva, Anne White and Matt Winslow.
Corprew, Huddleston, Silva, White and Winslow all participated in the May 3 forum held at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church and sponsored by the Perquimans County Farm Bureau. Felton did not attend the event.
Corprew said she retired last year from Perquimans County Schools but is teaching part-time this year. She said it is "devastating" when she hears kids tell her they don't like to read.
The schools are working hard to improve literacy and school officials are committed to working for children, she said.
Corprew also said that more real world, problem-solving lessons are needed in order to engage students, and teachers are doing good work in that area.
Huddleston said she had been alarmed to hear about things that were happening in schools around the country. She said she is fortunate to live in this small county that doesn't have the same problems.
"But I do worry that it could get here," Huddleston said.
Huddleston cited examples of things she is concerned about: critical race theory, social and emotional learning, and comprehensive sex education.
She said she has met with principals and teachers at the schools. "It was a wonderful experience," she said.
Huddleston said she encourages schools to "look at things outside the box" in working to help students catch up academically.
Silva said he loves the community and believes that skills he has honed working in media relations with the U.S. Coast Guard would be useful as a school board member. He said he knows how to arrive at an understanding of a critical problem and clearly articulate a solution.
Silva said teaching kids to read is critical. He also emphasized the important of listening to parents.
"Parents definitely have to be heard," Silva said. "They are the primary stakeholders" in the schools.
Silva said the schools provide good opportunities for parents to be heard and to share their concerns.
Schools are the heart and the soul of the community, and everyone should care about them, Silva said.
Winslow noted he is the father of two sons who are students in Perquimans County Schools.
Many members of his family, friends and neighbors work in the school system, he said.
Winslow said he believes in the strength of family and community that Perquimans County represents.
Winslow said he would be focused as a board member on keeping children in school for face-to-face learning.
Other important issues are strengthening school security and aiding in teacher retention by providing teachers what they need to have a safe and healthy working environment, he said.
Winslow said Perquimans County Schools have been unrivaled in recent years.
White, who chairs the Perquimans County Board of Education, mentioned that she also is a board member of the N.C. School Boards Association.
White said schools have longed sought to cultivate "parent involvement" but now there needs to be a shift to "parent engagement."
White said the parent involvement model was based on telling parents about opportunities to become involved. Parent engagement is more about listening to parents, she said.
"We need active, intense parent engagement were we listen to you, and you tell us," White said.
Because of Perquimans single-shot voting method, county voters can only vote for one candidate even though three seats are on the ballot. The three candidates who garner the most votes are elected to the board.