New Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Cangemi hit the ground running when she was handed keys to the Chamber’s Market Street office last month.
She kind of had to. With no full-time director since May, the Chamber’s things-to-do list had gotten kind of long. On top of that, the Chamber was in the midst of planning for a number of upcoming events.
“We are having an open house for National Chamber of Commerce Day October 19th. And along with that, we are hosting the Trunk or Treat event October 28th from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Church Street in downtown Hertford,” said Cangemi. “We are also helping with the Small Business Saturday Event November 26th in downtown Hertford.”
While Cangemi has never been a Chamber director before, she believes the role is similar to other management jobs she’s held.
“This job is like any management job I’ve had over the past 35 years,” she said. “It requires the fundamental understanding of business practices, accounting knowledge, marketing and understanding the needs of customers — in our case our members.”
The Perquimans County Chamber currently has 325 members.
“We are a small community, with small businesses,” Cangemi said. “The saying, ‘it takes a village,’ I think it takes a village of businesses working together to grow our local economy and I am here to help (do that) as the director of the Chamber of Commerce.”
Cangemi is still relatively new to Hertford. Born and raised in Northern Virginia, she lived in Winchester Va. before moving to Hertford last December.
“We always loved the Outer Banks and have been visiting friends and relatives in the Outer Banks area our whole lives,” she said. “We knew we wanted to be close to the Outer Banks but not too close. So we did our research on surrounding areas and fell in love with the Edenton-Hertford area and decided this is where we wanted to be.”
Like so many other Hertford residents, Cangemi would like to see the new S-bridge opened to vehicle traffic to help downtown businesses. A spokesman for the N.C. Department of Transportation said recently the bridge’s opening to vehicle traffic is now scheduled for mid-October.
In the meantime, Cangemi is busy working with other local tourism, town and business officials to help promote the local area.
“I will also be working with Stacey Layden, tourism and (history) museum director of Perquimans County, to develop a Perquimans County calendar of events, so all events are in one place for all residents and businesses to see,” Cangemi said.
The Chamber is already planning for the town’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and its annual Membership Meeting and Dinner on Dec. 8. According to Cangemi, the Chamber also has plans to host a spring auction and possibly a dog show.
One of Cangemi’s other big focuses is on Chamber members and promoting the group to potential members.
“We assist, advocate, educate, support and build relationships with the community and members to help all prosper,” Cangemi said. “We help with charitable events that help our community, and we publish monthly newsletters that go out to over 1,200 contacts that promote businesses and events.”
Cangemi highlighted several discounts Chamber members are entitled to as part of their membership.
“We offer a first benefits workers comp insurance discount for our members, member to member discounts, a direct bulk mail permit that saves our members on each mailed piece (of mail) if sending 200 or more letters at one time, along with discounts for advertising in Albemarle Tradewinds and The Perquimans Weekly,” she said.
The Chamber also provides brochures and business cards of local businesses at the Chamber office.
The Chamber’s annual dues vary from $70 for an individual membership to $600 for larger organizations.
“The Chamber is a nonprofit and we depend on membership dues and fundraising to keep our doors open so we can help our community businesses,” Cangemi said.
The Chamber is still seeking a few volunteers to donate an hour or two to the group a week. The Chamber needs someone available in the office at 118 Market St., Hertford, to answer questions from walk-in visitors and to answer phones.
The Chamber office is open to visitors Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.