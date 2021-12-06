Carolina Moon Theater will present the Christmas-themed Comedy “Angels Broadcasting, Inc.” in two shows this weekend.
At presstime tickets were still available for Angels Broadcasting, Inc.,” which will be presented Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the theater at 110 W. Academy Street in Hertford.
“This is a comedy and the general idea with it is that God is instructing the angels because he wants the Nativity documented,” explained Lynne Raymond of Carolina Moon Theater.
Tricia Bosco portrays the angel Beatrice; Paul Hotz plays the angel Michael; Dana Nicholas portrays the angel Gabriel; Mary Sue Rieger is the angel Gloria; and Rick Pronto is cast in the role of God.
Colleen Brown directs the one-act play, which takes about 45 minutes to perform. The play was written by Cindy Rock Dlugolecki,
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at carolinamoontheater.org.
This is the third play that Carolina Moon Theater has presented on the stage at its new home. There has also been a music night on the stage.
Carolina Moon Theater presents plays and also music nights, which feature bands or soloists. The stage is also home to the Albemarle Community Orchestra.
Historic Hertford Inc. leases the building, which formerly housed the Perquimans County Library, from Perquimans County.
The building has been extensively renovated to serve its current purpose as the home to Historic Hertford Inc. and Carolina Moon Theater.
“This was all done with volunteers,” Raymond said of the renovations.
The theater only came into its new home in July 2019 and had to cancel everything in 2020 because of COVID-19, so the community theater group is excited about being onstage again with the Christmas show.
Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of Carolina Moon Theater and plans for celebrating that milestone will be announced soon.