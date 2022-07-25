...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Carolina Moon Theater is holding open auditions for roles in its October musical, "A Time to Remember," Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The play is a sequel to Hertford playwright Ray Sawyer's original play about life in Perquimans County during the Second World War.
Do you sing in your church choir, while gardening or in the shower? Do you have months of ballroom dance lessons that you rarely — if ever — put to use?
If so, Carolina Moon Theater would love to meet you, says Colleen Brown-McKinley, director of the theater group's upcoming fall production, "A Time to Remember."
Auditions for roles in the October musical, a sequel to Hertford playwright Ray Sawyer's original play about life in Perquimans County during the Second World War, begin Friday and continue through Sunday.
Carolina Moon is seeking more than 25 men and women of all ages, as well as children and young adults, for roles in the musical. Some parts require singing. Other parts don't have any speaking lines at all; the actor simply has to walk on stage.
“The play is a heartwarming family drama about the ordinary citizens of Perquimans County who responded to the challenges of World War II with courage, hope and sacrifice, demonstrating a quiet, humble patriotism,” Brown-McKinley explained.
The play, and its sequel, were written by Sawyer with assistance from Lynne Raymond. The script was created over the course of a year and focuses on Hertford and Perquimans County life between 1939 and 1945.
The production features singers and dancers for only the second time at Carolina Moon.
“We are able to stage this production because of performers well known to us, along with performers we’ve only worked with a few times and performers we’ve just recently met," Brown-McKinley said.
Because of the size of the cast needed for the production, Carolina Moon is reaching out beyond its usual troupe of performers.
“This is the perfect time to audition if you have never been in the theatre before or if you are just getting back into it after a gap of years," Brown-McKinley said. "There are lots of small parts that require little memorization or rehearsal; there are many medium-sized parts with a moderate amount of lines and a little more rehearsal."
The criteria for auditioning is relatively broad. If you love theatre, are someone who is the life of every gathering, tells a great joke, and loves to be the center of attention, stop by 110 Academy St. West in Hertford either Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Auditions Friday are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, they're from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, they'll be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
You don't have to be a Perquimans County resident to get cast.
“It’s our goal to offer performance opportunities to anyone in this county who has a talent for the stage. And we don’t turn away anyone from other counties,” Brown-McKinley said.
You also don’t have to be an actor to get involved with Carolina Moon. If you have a flair for decorations, love to sew and spend a lot of time on Pinterest, wishing you had a reason to try making a Greek column out of pool noodles, this could be the gig for you.