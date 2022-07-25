Carolina Moon-Cake Wars

Carolina Moon Theater is holding open auditions for roles in its October musical, "A Time to Remember," Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The play is a sequel to Hertford playwright Ray Sawyer's original play about life in Perquimans County during the Second World War.

 Photo courtesy Carolina Moon Theater

Do you sing in your church choir, while gardening or in the shower? Do you have months of ballroom dance lessons that you rarely — if ever — put to use?

If so, Carolina Moon Theater would love to meet you, says Colleen Brown-McKinley, director of the theater group's upcoming fall production, "A Time to Remember."