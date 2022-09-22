...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Robin Harris (left) pours a glass of chardonnay for Mary Soper during Historic Hertford Inc.’s Toast the Perquimans event at the Hertford Marina, Saturday. About 100 people attended the beer and wine tasting event.
A few hundred people gathered at the Hertford waterfront Saturday to Toast the Perquimans during the annual beer and wine tasting event.
The Hertford Marina proved to be the perfect venue for the event that celebrates the Perquimans River and all it offers to those who live along or visit its banks.
Historic Hertford Inc. sponsored the event with the help of Steve Gunther of the Hertford Bay Tap House, who arranged for the beer truck providing a variety of craft brews.
If suds were not your preference, event-goers had an impressive selection of red and white varietals, including chardonnays, pinot grigios, muscatos, cabernets and merlots.
In addition to the craft beers and wines, Y’all Eat Yet’s food truck was hand, catering to the hungry crowd with seafood chowder, pulled pork sandwiches and smokehouse BBQ flatbread pizza. The Cuz n’Kirk Experience band performed live music.
“It’s just a beautiful evening and a wonderful night for this event. I am so excited to see a crowd enjoying this park,” said Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown.
The crowd began to build early on and by the time the music began Missing Mill Park was filled with people and even a dog or two. Nearby, the Perquimans flowed like a sheet of glass under the town’s new S-Bridge.
Richard Eilinger and his dog, Kimber, were able to claim front-row seats when they showed up early, ready to make a night of it.
“Kimber loves it here. At least until the music starts. This is her first concert. We’ll see what happens,” said Eilinger.
From all reports, the music was a hit. The food went fast and the beer flowed steadily.
By night’s end, it appeared everyone, including Kimber, were enjoying themselves.