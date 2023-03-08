Bright, smiling students from Perquimans Central School greeted a full house at the Perquimans County Library in Hertford last week for the final event of the library’s series of Black History Month programs.

Students led by Connie Ashley took center stage in the library’s meeting room the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 28. The room typically occupied by county commissioners instead was filled with young people.

