...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger From Midday Through Early This
Evening...
Breezy and dry conditions are expected again today. North to
northwest winds will be gusty to 25 to 30 mph and relative
humidity values will drop to 25 to 35 percent across northeast
North Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will
lead to an increased fire danger risk from midday today through
early this evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Jonathan White (left) assists a student from Perquimans Central School with his presentation on Duke Ellington during the last in a series of Black History Month programs sponsored by the Perquimans County Library, Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Bright, smiling students from Perquimans Central School greeted a full house at the Perquimans County Library in Hertford last week for the final event of the library’s series of Black History Month programs.
Students led by Connie Ashley took center stage in the library’s meeting room the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 28. The room typically occupied by county commissioners instead was filled with young people.
The students’ assignment over the course of February was to research Black inventors or prominent Black individuals from American history.
Their final project consisted of presenting that research in the form of colorful posters, while singing a rendition of Paul Robeson's song, “Get on Board Little Children."
Jonathan White, employee of the month at Perquimans Central School, assisted Ashley and took part in the program himself.
“The students chose from different Black inventors and they did all the research themselves,” White said. “They then created these props for today.”
The inventors the kids chose to do presentations on included Madam C.J. Walker, the first self-made female millionaire in America and social activist; George Washington Carver, an agricultural scientist who developed over 300 applications for peanuts; Duke Ellington, one of America’s most famous jazz pianists and composers; Garrett Morgan, the inventor of a three-position traffic signal and the smoke hood, a precursor to the gas mask; and Benjamin Banneker, a mathematician, astronomer and almanac author.
Perquimans Central Principal Tracy Gregory was also on hand during the program and commended the youngsters afterward.
“I’m so proud of our (children) as well as Ms. Ashley and Mr. White,” Gregory said. “I’m glad that we have people that talk about the contributions that African Americans have given us.”
Gregory told program attendees that her hope for the future is that more books and literature about Black Americans will celebrated during the entire year, not just during one month.
Michelle Lawrence, Perquimans librarian, said before the program that Thursday’s event would wrap up a “successful” month of Black History programming at the library.
“We’ve had a very successful Black History Month,” she said.