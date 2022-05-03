The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce has released a letter denying some statements made by board members who have resigned and insisting the Chamber is moving forward with new board members.
A majority of the directors on the Perquimans Chamber board resigned last week after a group of them raised questions about the business group’s accounting practices and planned sale of its building in downtown Hertford.
The letter sent by interim President Jill Cohen on Tuesday states the Chamber building is not for sale.
Steven Young, who was treasurer of the board and is among those who resigned, reportedly asked questions about the organization’s accounting during the board’s April 18 meeting.
But Young and the other board members who wanted answers about what was going on were completely shut down at the meeting, according to their account of the meeting which was shared with The Daily Advance and The Perquimans Weekly on Monday.
The following day, April 19, Young and fellow board members Melanie Metzler, Erin Brabble, Brittany Taylor and Lisa Varrasto resigned from the nine-member Chamber board.
Board member Reggie White reportedly mentioned resigning but did not formally quit the board, according to the account from the group that resigned.
But the Chamber’s letter on Tuesday states White did resign by email along with the others.
The statement from the former board members cites concerns about accounting practices. The letter from Chamber leadership on Tuesday did not address those concerns.
The Chamber’s letter states that in addition to Cohen as interim president, the interim executive board also includes Patrick Morrissey as interim vice president and Sarah Burket as interim treasurer.
“With the current board and staff, we are committed to promoting your business to encourage growth, and community stability, and to encourage tourism to our wonderful community,” the letter states. “We are currently trying new ideas for marketing such as Constant Contact and our website.”
The letter also mentions a Golf Scrabble June 2 that will be the Chamber’s first big event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chamber sent another letter Friday that states the bylaws have been reviewed and the organization is following the process in those bylaws for replacing members. A sixth resignation has now been accepted and the Chamber is working to replace the board members.
“We ask that our members submit names of individuals who are highly respected members, hold high ethical standards, and represent our diverse community,” the April 29 letter states.
The Chamber has scheduled a closed session for May 10 to review the nominees and establish a full board, according to the letter.
The letter also reports a “disconcerting” development regarding the Chamber’s Facebook page.
“Our Facebook page was compromised in the past week and was removed from the platform,” the letter states. It goes on to say the Chamber is working with Facebook to resolve the matter.
“We felt that we needed to act immediately to maintain the integrity and safety of our digital footprint,” the letter states.