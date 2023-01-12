...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Larry Cohen tries out his swing during the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd annual Golf Scramble at Albemarle Plantation Thursday, June 2, 2022. This year’s tournament is set for May 18.
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce has appointed four new members to its board of directors.
Those appointed at the business group’s November meeting include Kimberly Westbrook of First National Bank; Tammy Byrum of the Nicholson House; Tiwadd Parker of TNT Grill and Catering; and Georgeanne Midgette of Small Town Trendz.
Jill Cohen remains the Chamber’s interim president, Patrick Morrissey is the interim vice president and Sarah Burkett, will continue as interim treasurer.
“We are very excited about the year ahead,” said Chamber Director Diame Cangemi. “The Chamber will be redoing our website, as well as adding a digital media screen in the Chamber’s lobby that will run on a continuous loop, advertising our member sponsors.”
Cangemi said she also will be collaborating with Perquimans Tourism Director Stacey Layden to produce a calendar of upcoming events in the county.
The Chamber will be hosting several new events this year as well as events its held in the past.
The county’s first-ever Dog and Pet Festival is scheduled for April 1. This is no joke: the event will be an event for pet owners to gather and show off their furry friends.
The Chamber’s annual Golf Tournament, one of the organization’s banner events, is scheduled for May 18. For those who love to throw the dice, the Chamber’s Casino Night is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 26.
The Chamber also plans additional events based on nationally recognized days such as Farmers Day in October.
In honor of National Burger Day on May 28, the Chamber is planning a “Best Burger’ competition for local restaurants.
“We will also be hosting member networking events in other months going forward,” said Cangemi.
Currently the Chamber has more than 180 members and offers a variety of services focused on marketing and business growth.
The Chamber hosts networking opportunities every month along with meet-and-greet events. The Chamber also promotes community involvement and business recognition through email marketing and Facebook postings. Constant Contact marketing opportunities are also available for members.
Perquimans Chamber of Commerce membership dues vary from $180 to $600 a year, depending on the type and size of a business. Annual dues for nonprofits are $95 and $70 for individuals and churches.
For more information about the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce, contact Director Diane Cangemi at 252-426-5657 or by email at director@perquimanschamber.com.