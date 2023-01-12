Golf Scramble 1

Larry Cohen tries out his swing during the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd annual Golf Scramble at Albemarle Plantation Thursday, June 2, 2022. This year’s tournament is set for May 18.

 John Foley photo

The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce has appointed four new members to its board of directors.

Those appointed at the business group’s November meeting include Kimberly Westbrook of First National Bank; Tammy Byrum of the Nicholson House; Tiwadd Parker of TNT Grill and Catering; and Georgeanne Midgette of Small Town Trendz.

