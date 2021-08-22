The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce building is no longer for sale.
The Chamber had placed its building on the market and county officials had expressed interest in buying the structure for use as a heritage museum.
But the end result of the negotiations between the Chamber and Perquimans County is that the Chamber has taken the building off the market and the county has acquired all memorabilia, merchandise and furnishings associated with the Perquimans Visitor Center and Jim “Catfish” Hunter Museum.
The museum and visitor center previously operated alongside the Chamber office in the Chamber building.
County Manager Frank Heath said last week that county officials will discuss what to do with the newly acquired items.
“We will be working on a permanent location for the items in the months to come,” Heath said.
Steven Young, the Realtor who handled the marketing of the Chamber Building and also a member of the Chamber Board of Directors, said in an interview last week that the Chamber had been in negotiations with a number of entities — including Perquimans County — and the upshot was the Chamber decided to remove the property the market. He said county representatives also decided to remove from the building all museum artifacts, visitor center merchandise, and furnishings associated with the museum and visitor center.
Young and Melanie Metzler, who is vice chair of the Chamber board, said the organization is excited to be remaining in its centralized location.
Metzler said it is important for the museum and visitor center to operate as distinct entities from the Chamber.
“We needed to separate that out,” she said.
Celebrating the legacy of Catfish Hunter and welcoming visitors to the community are functions too important to be relegated to the limited amount of time that Chamber staff were able to devote to those operations, she said.
Young and Metzler said the Chamber is open to assisting Perquimans County in any way it can during the transition, such as finding a new location for the visitor center and museum.
Heath reported to the Perquimans Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 2 meeting that the artifacts from the Catfish Hunter Museum were being forwarded to Perquimans County Tourism.
The collection had been on display in the Perquimans County Chamber building. At the time of that meeting, the building was still for sale.
Commissioner Charles Woodard said at the meeting that he was interested in the county acquiring the Chamber building for expansion of the Catfish Hunter Museum and development of a Perquimans County heritage museum.
Woodard said that while Hunter is definitely the county’s favorite son there also is a lot more interesting history in Perquimans. The museum could include all aspects of the county’s history, including African-American history and Quaker history.
Heath agreed at the time to talk to Chamber officials about the possibility of the county acquiring the building.
The Catfish Hunter Museum’s artifacts include photographs and memorabilia highlighting the illustrious career of the late Hunter, a Perquimans native whose pitching exploits with the Kansas City (and Oakland) Athletics and New York Yankees — including a perfect game for Oakland in May 1968 — earned him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
County officials said at the Aug. 2 meeting that price would be a big factor in determining whether they would move forward with the purchase, and Chamber officials confirmed last week that the Chamber and Perquimans County were unable to agree on a purchase price.
Metzler said the outcome — Chamber remaining where it is and Perquimans County taking possession of the items associated with the museum and visitor center — is the best for all concerned.
“We are 100 percent in support of this,” she said.
Metzler and Young said they had not responded previously to questions about plans for the building because they wanted to make the best decision and not announce anything prematurely.
“We carried it heavily on our shoulders the entire time,” Young said.
“Very heavily,” Metzler added.