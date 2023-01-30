A 1920s-era Gordon Bean and Pea Harvester is seen on display in the lobby of Museum of the Albemarle, Wednesday, Jan. 25. The harvester was patented in Elizabeth City and is part of the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit celebrating family-owned farms and rural America that opened at the museum on Wednesday.
One of the many interactive learning opportunities found in a new Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” at Museum of the Albemarle allows visitors to write their responses to questions about living in rural America on postcards and then drop them in the mailbox, shown at left.
A traveling Smithsonian exhibit unveiled last week at Museum of the Albemarle celebrates rural America and its changing environment.
The “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit, located on the museum’s second floor, actually includes two components, museum curator Wanda Lassiter said. One is the “Crossroads” exhibit itself; the other is locally curated exhibit on “Century Farms.”
The “Crossroads” exhibit celebrates rural America and its changing environment over the last century. All 50 states are represented, and there are five references to parts of rural North Carolina. One of the five is Hyde County, home to the American Indian Village of Pomeiooc of the 1580s. The exhibit boasts a considerable deal of information with plenty of interactive learning opportunities for adults and children.
“It’s a lot to read,” Lassiter said. “We hope people will enjoy it.”
One of the exhibit’s many interactive learning opportunities allows visitors to write their responses to questions about living in rural America on postcards and then place the postcards in a mailbox. One the questions asks, “Name three things you would miss about this community if you had to leave.” Museum staff plan to display the cards along with the answers as part of the exhibit.
One item in the exhibit visitors might recognize is a print of the original oil painting “American Gothic” painted by Grant Wood in 1930.
The “Century Farms” part of the exhibit honors the roughly 1,500 farms in North Carolina that have been family owned and operated for 100 years or more. In northeastern North Carolina there are 186 Century Farms, with Gates County laying claim to the most with 48, Lassiter said. The exhibit includes photos of 32 Century Farms in the Albemarle region.
Exhibit guests will learn that one of the oldest family-run farms in the Albemarle region is operated by the Mathias Family dating back to 1780 in Currituck County. Each Friday for the next several weeks, the museum plans to honor one of the 32 featured farms with photos and information on its Facebook page, Lassiter said.
The new exhibit actually begins in the museum’s lobby, where visitors will encounter a wooden soybean harvester from the 1920s. The Gordon Bean and Pea Harvester was patented in Elizabeth City and is one of the first of its kind, Lassiter said.
While the two-wheeled wooden contraption appears rather large, it is dwarfed by the giant green combine that welcomes visitors on the museum’s front lawn. The combine boasts a soybean implement capable of harvesting 21 rows of beans at a time, Lassiter said.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and is part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program. The exhibit will remain on display at Museum of the Albemarle through March 8.