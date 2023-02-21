As part of the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hertford, Schola Cantorum, a choral group of singers and musicians from the Diocese of East Carolina, will perform for an Evensong service at the church Sunday, March 5 at 5 p.m. 

Schola Cantorum is an all-volunteer choral chamber group consisting of 32 members. The group's mission is to promote the tradition of choral evensong and music of the Anglican tradition by singing regularly throughout the Diocese of East Carolina. The group's particular focus is on reaching parishes with small or non-existent music programs.