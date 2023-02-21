...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and
warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35
percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as
leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger
across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
As part of the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hertford, Schola Cantorum, a choral group of singers and musicians from the Diocese of East Carolina, will perform for an Evensong service at the church Sunday, March 5 at 5 p.m.
Schola Cantorum is an all-volunteer choral chamber group consisting of 32 members. The group's mission is to promote the tradition of choral evensong and music of the Anglican tradition by singing regularly throughout the Diocese of East Carolina. The group's particular focus is on reaching parishes with small or non-existent music programs.
The group, which performs about a dozen times a year, focuses on the choral liturgies of the Episcopal Church, especially the service of Choral Evensong. Members come from towns and cities across eastern North Carolina. Some are church organists and choirmasters, while others are singers in their home parishes. A few worship in denominations other than Episcopal.
Two local members of the group are Linda Thornton from Edenton and Lynwood Winslow, director of Albemarle Chorale, from Belvidere.