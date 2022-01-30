EDENTON — The Chowan County Board of Commissioners took another step last month toward creation of a regional water treatment plant that would be a reverse-osmosis facility.
A reverse osmosis plant, which would replace the aging plant in Valhalla, could be online within the next decade, according to preliminary plans.
Reverse osmosis takes water and forces it through a high-pressure membrane to remove impurities. It is more expensive than some other water treatment processes and can sometimes produce more waste. The waste can occur in the form of brine, which then has to be discharged.
Bringing an reverse-osmosis facility online in Chowan County would cost an estimated $51.7 million, according to early feasibility studies. The new plant would serve Chowan, the town of Edenton and western Perquimans County. It would not serve either Hertford or Winfall.
The Valhalla plant, which was built in the 1970s, is operating with a special order of consent from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. Special orders of consent may be an appropriate if a facility is unable to consistently comply with the terms, conditions or limitations of a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.
However, special orders of consent can only be issued if the reasons for the non-compliance are not operational in nature.
At the Valhalla plant, concerns about effluent standards are the primary driver of building a new plant.
Rivers and Associates, an engineering consulting firm based in Greenville, presented a new engineering contract to commissioners to continue studying the reverse-osmosis plant. The contract lists the cost of engineering fees at $863,000.
Rivers and Associates will consider preliminary engineering, test wells, pilot plant studies and permitting and funding sources.
A considerable new development that Rivers representative Greg Churchill discussed with commissioners was the shift of the effluent discharge from the Harris Landing outfall to the Albemarle Sound.
“We want to intercept high chloride water before it surfaces into Harrells Pond and Bennett’s Mill Pond,” Churchill said.
The test wells should be constructed by 2023, if the plan holds.
The rest of the facility components would be completed by 2030, if estimates hold. The abandonment and closeout of settling pods and effluent outfall at the Valhalla plant would follow.
“A lot can happen in eight or so years,” said Commissioner Larry McLaughlin about the updated timeline. “Are we sure this won’t change?”
“Regarding our timeline, we wanted to be conservative with the county and we have a pretty good idea as to how long this would take. This is what we are basing this timeline on,” Churchill replied.
Board Chairman Bob Kirby asked about the Harris Landing outfall.
“We are no longer discharging any effluent into the Chowan River?” he asked.
“That is correct,” Churchill replied. “With this current plan.”
“I will let farmers know we are working towards full elimination of the Harris Landing outfall,” Kirby said. “This is a big deal, thank you.”
Two motions were required for the Rivers presentation. One, to consider a new timeline with milestones to satisfy DEQ’s requirements and a second to consider the new engineering services agreement with Rivers and Associates.
Commissioner Ron Cummings made a motion to approve the new timeline, which passed unanimously.
Commissioner Ellis Lawrence moved to approve the new engineering services agreement with Rivers and Associates, which also passed unanimously.