EDENTON — It appears Edenton Town Council will have to look for alternative sites for the town’s Confederate monument after Chowan County officials declined the town’s offer to take over its ownership.
Last week, Town Manager Corey Gooden presented town councilors with 63 town-owned sites identified as potential locations for the Confederate monument. Of the 63, only 12 are vacant. The other 51 range from Northeastern Regional Airport, town hall and the Barker House to tracts hosting utility and sewer facilities.
Council requested the list of sites in October after it became apparent the town might have to consider alternate locations for the monument.
Town officials had hoped the monument could be moved to a county-owned site at the corner of Queen and Court streets, behind the new Chowan County Courthouse. To make that happen, councilors proposed transferring ownership of the monument to the county. They asked county officials to provide the town with an answer to the proposal by Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Councilman Hackney High, who heads council’s Administrative Committee, said last week that Chowan officials had informed him that county commissioners planned to convene in closed session with the county attorney on Monday, Nov. 14.
But Chowan County Clerk Susanne Stallings told the Chowan Herald no official meeting of commissioners had been scheduled for that date. Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Kirby confirmed that, saying “no special meetings have been planned or scheduled at this time, nor are any anticipated.”
In a follow-up statement, Stallings said the county board had not taken any action on the town’s request, but the matter had been discussed in depth during a closed session.
Previously when the county requested proof from town officials that Edenton owns the Confederate monument, the town was unable to do so.
“They (the town) cited simple possession and the fact that ownership has not been contested — this has led the council to the assumed town ownership of the monument by default,” Stallings said.
Stallings said Kirby sent a letter to town officials in August, stating that “due to the lack of evidence regarding ownership of the monument, Chowan County declines taking any action at this time, which was a unanimous consensus of our board.”
The letter went on to state that if, at some time in the future, Edenton can provide evidence it has a clear deed and title to the monument, the Chowan Board of Commissioners would “consider the request.”
Kirby previously has expressed disinterest in moving the monument from its current location.
Councilman Roger Coleman said while he is discouraged by the county’s position, he is prepared to push for moving the monument to Sixth Street. The site is adjacent to Beaver Hill Cemetery, which is the site originally recommended for the monument by the local Human Relations Commission.
“I discussed the monument with Commissioner (Larry) McLaughlin on Sunday morning and he again reiterated what he has been saying to me all along — that the county commissioners have no plans to accept the Confederate monument,” Coleman said.