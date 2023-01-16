Chowan and Gates counties were the only area counties to see their community risk levels for COVID-19 rise from the prior week, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Chowan, which previously was rated at medium risk for COVID-19 illness and adverse effects on the healthcare system, saw enough of a rise in COVID-19 cases to have its status elevated to high. That’s according to the CDC’s latest county-by-county risk data, which were updated Jan. 12.
Gates County, which was designated low risk the previous week, saw its status elevated to medium risk.
The area’s other four counties each saw their risk lowered. As of Jan. 12, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans were each deemed high risk and Camden’s risk level was rated medium. Camden and Pasquotank were deemed low risk and Currituck and Perquimans had fallen to medium risk.
The total number of North Carolina counties rated high risk fell from 68 last week to 54 as of Jan. 12. Pasquotank and Camden joined 10 other counties in the western part of the state as low-risk counties. The remaining counties were either medium or high risk.
The number of confirmed Pasquotank COVID-19 cases through the week ending Jan. 11 was 74, which is down considerably from the previous week's total of 144 cases. The number of confirmed Perquimans cases fell from 51 last week to 32. Cases in Camden this week were 14. The number of cases last week wasn’t available.
The number of confirmed cases in Gates County was 11 as of Wednesday. Last week’s total wasn’t available.
The CDC appoints counties according to their risk of spreading COVID-19 at the community level as low, medium or high. In high risk counties, residents are encouraged to wear a suitable mask or face covering while indoors in the public. People who have health conditions that put them at greater risk if they contract COVID-19 should stay away from non-essential indoor public events where exposure to the respiratory virus is increased. The CDC also recommends people in high risk communities to remain current on their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters and to get tested if they have symptoms.
In all three risk levels, the CDC recommends residents remain current on their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
According to the center, the number of Pasquotank residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine is 32,377, or 81.3% of the total population. In Perquimans, 67.8% or the total population – or 9,134 residents – have received at least one dose. In Currituck those numbers are 24,238 residents, or 87.3% or the total population; in Chowan, 11,175 residents or 80.1% and in Gates, 8,123 residents, or 70.3% of the county’s total population.