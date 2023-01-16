Chowan and Gates counties were the only area counties to see their community risk levels for COVID-19 rise from the prior week, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chowan, which previously was rated at medium risk for COVID-19 illness and adverse effects on the healthcare system, saw enough of a rise in COVID-19 cases to have its status elevated to high. That’s according to the CDC’s latest county-by-county risk data, which were updated Jan. 12.