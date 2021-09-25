Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Perquimans County. Please send listings to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.
Today
Mom classes
Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start will hold classes for new and expectant mothers each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 18. Contact: 482-3035.
Oct. 1
Cropsey exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Annual Meeting in Elizabeth City from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The museum will also open the exhibit, “120 Years of Mystery: Nell Cropsey,” from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Contact: Rebecca Stiles at 252-331-4021.
Oct. 2
Jollification home tour
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Jollification event offering tours of historic Hertford homes and sites from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tours begin at United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford. Tickets are $25. A dinner and entertainment featuring the band Uphill will be held on the lawn of the Newbold-White House from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for $10 more. Tickets are available at the Newbold-White House or by calling 252-426-7567; the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce or by calling 252-426-5657; Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop or by calling 252-331-4026; and at United Methodist Church the day of the event.
Boating class
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Edenton Yacht Club will host a “Boat America” boating class at Northeastern Regional Airport at 113 Airport Drive in Edenton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $15, and $5 for each additional family member. The cost includes textbook and all materials. Contact: Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or Nick Handress at 703-626-8725.
Oct. 3
Berea homecoming
Berea Church of Christ will host its 134th homecoming celebration with special music provided by Raphael Farrow at 10 a.m. and a guest speaker at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served on the grounds of the church at 1664 New Hope Road after the service.
Oct. 9
PAL gallery
Perquimans Arts League will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new gallery at 133 N. Church St., Hertford, at 4 p.m. The work of local artist and sculptor Alexis Joyner will be featured.
Oct. 13-14
Empty Bowls preview
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its Empty Bowls of the Albemarle event at Museum of the Albemarle starting with a preview party Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by its Empty Bowls luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The preview party will feature food, live entertainment and a silent auction. The luncheon will include soup, bread and dessert. All tickets for either day include the buyer’s choice of a handmade bowl made by a local artist. For tickets, visit www.afoodbank.org.
Oct. 15-16
Ghost Walk
The Friends of the State Historic Sites of Edenton will host its Ghost Walk and Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tours leave 1767 Courthouse every 15 minutes. Cost is $10.
Oct. 16
Arts on Perquimans
The Perquimans Arts League will host Arts on the Perquimans, its 10th annual arts and crafts show, at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pancake breakfast
The Rotary Club of Hertford will host a pancake breakfast at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 and available at Hertford Hardware, the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce, Carolina Trophy and Hertford Rotarians.
Oct. 20
History for Lunch
The Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch lecture titled, “Beyond the Green Book: Recovering Elizabeth City’s Historic African American Businesses through Project-based Learning” at noon. The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. Contact: 252-335-1453.
Oct. 25
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its first of two back-to-back fall fundraiser benefits on Monday, Oct. 25, at Camp Cale in Hertford, followed by the second benefit, Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Ramada Plaza in Kill Devil Hills This year’s events will feature Phil Ford, former UNC Tar Heel player, who was part of two ACC Championship teams, as well as ACC Player of the Year in 1978. Doors for both events open at 6 p.m. Dinner is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m. Tables for eight can be purchased for $300. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 15. Contact: Scott Williams at 252-564-2465 or email him at Swilliams@fca.org or visit www.nencfca.org.
Oct. 30
Belvidere Day Dinner
The Belvidere Day Dinner and Dance will be held at 149 Perry Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25. Admission for those 16 and older. Contact: 333-5473, 339-0720 or 757-274-7485.
Boo at the Museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloweens past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats. The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents. The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Oct. 31
Parade grand marshal
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations through Oct. 31 for this year's grand marshal for the Hertford Christmas Parade. Contact: vmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Nov. 1
$100K Challenge
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is hosting a campaign to raise $100,000 to build a baseball grandstand at the Jim “Catfish” Hunter baseball field at Perquimans County High School. The foundation is seeking funding by Nov. 1 at one of five levels. Make donations to PCSF, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. Contact: Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.
Nov. 6
Yard sale
The Senior Center and Community Yard Sale will be held at the Senior Center on Harvey Point Road, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Rental spaces cost $15. Donations welcome Nov. 1-5. Contact: 426-5404
Nov. 18
Clay Shoot
The Perquimans County Clay Shoot will be held at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own gun, ammo will be provided. Tickets are $50.