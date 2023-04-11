HERTFORD — Work is nearing completion on the Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity’s 22nd home project — an all-new house at 313 Artie Street in Hertford.

The local Habitat chapter’s construction team broke ground on the 1,260-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on Sept. 26, according to a Habitat press release. The panelized house was ordered from Landmark Home and Land Company, and was delivered by truck to the construction site.