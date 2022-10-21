...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EDENTON — An inmate who escaped the Chowan County Jail on Thursday has been recaptured, the Chowan Sheriff's Office said.
Jay Russell Heath was taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Currituck County about 12:45 p.m. on Friday, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The release didn't provide details of Heath's capture or how he managed to escape from the Chowan jail on Thursday.
Heath has been charged with several new crimes in relation to the escape, the Sheriff's Office said.
"The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is thankful to our community members for their efforts, vigilance, and dedication to helping us locate and secure this dangerous fugitive," the release said.
Chowan Sheriff Edward "Scooter" Basnight said that Heath, 47, escaped the jail shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to Basnight, Heath “detained and held hostage” Chowan County Jail staff before escaping. The jail staff were not injured in the escape, the sheriff said.
Chief Deputy John McArthur said two jail employees were on duty at the time of the escape. He declined to provide any specifics about how the employees were detained, saying that is part of an ongoing investigation into Heath’s escape.
McArthur said Heath was wearing non-jail clothing when he escaped. Heath found the clothing in a room where the jail staff kept clothes that had been left behind by other detainees.
Heath was deemed dangerous by authorities because of the nature of the escape, McArthur said.
A jail surveillance camera image of Heath leaving the jail released by the Sheriff’s Office shows him holding what appears to be a set of keys.
Heath had been at the Chowan County Jail since Tuesday, according to McArthur. He was being held for non-violent financial-related crimes that included obtaining property by false pretense and larceny of a financial card.
Before being moved to the Chowan jail to face charges in the county, Heath had been held at Albemarle District Jail in Elizabeth City for charges he faced elsewhere in the area.