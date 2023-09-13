The Edenton-Chowan Tennis Association has asked the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners to name the county’s new tennis courts at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in memory of William “Tony” Key, a longtime county resident who was killed in a vehicle collision in Virginia in February.
HERTFORD — Edenton’s tennis community is rallying behind a proposal to name public tennis courts in nearby Hertford for Hertford booster and tennis lover Tony Key, who died earlier this year in an auto accident in Virginia.
Kermit Nixon, a tennis player and instructor and a leader in the Edenton-Chowan Tennis Association, told the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners last week that the ECTA is requesting that the new public courts at the Perquimans County Recreation Center be named in memory of Key.