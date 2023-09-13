HERTFORD — Edenton’s tennis community is rallying behind a proposal to name public tennis courts in nearby Hertford for Hertford booster and tennis lover Tony Key, who died earlier this year in an auto accident in Virginia.

Kermit Nixon, a tennis player and instructor and a leader in the Edenton-Chowan Tennis Association, told the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners last week that the ECTA is requesting that the new public courts at the Perquimans County Recreation Center be named in memory of Key.

  

