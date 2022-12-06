Hertford’s Grand Illumination Friday night included an entertainment extravaganza that a number of residents said the community had not experienced in years.
Historic Hertford Chair Lynne Raymond welcomed the hundreds of residents and visitors who gathered on Church Street, many of whom were sitting curbside on blankets, folding chairs, and — in more than a few cases — their dad’s shoulders.
Master of Ceremonies Bobby Layden introduced Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown to the crowd.
“Welcome everyone on this beautiful night," Brown said. "I want to thank everyone for coming to this beautiful event and want to remind everyone to support the local merchants this Christmas. They re here for us."
Brown then started the countdown for turning on the town's Christmas lights.
"Get ready," she said. "One, two, three — Merry Christmas!”
Almost instantly, more than 6,000 lights in an array of holiday hues lit up the exterior of Hertford’s historic courthouse, shining on the faces of young and old alike.
The Perquimans High School Marching Pirates, directed by Evan Copeland, played holiday favorites to get the assembled throng in the Christmas spirit.
Hailee Williamson, a Perquimans County resident and senior at Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, sang "Let There be Peace on Earth." And members of the Hertford Baptist Preschool, assisted by Jessica Spear, Katelyn Griggs, Candy Eley, Laurie White and Theanda Sealock, took to the stage and awed the crowd with their tiny steps and voices.
The Dance Company of Hertford, under the direction of Amy Tinsley and Lisa Higgins, also performed as a prelude to Santa’s arrival by horsedrawn cart.
Carolina Moon Bakery offered holiday cookies to attendees. Owners Henry and Gail House weren't able to attend because they were busy preparing more cookies for Saturday’s Craft Fair at Perquimans High School.
Residents and visitors weren't the only ones cheered by Friday's Grand Illumination. Because the event began at 6 p.m., a number of merchants remained open Friday evening.
Brew to Rescue had a line out the door for most of the evening, serving complimentary hot chocolate that went nicely with the Carolina Moon Bakery's cookies. Bout Thyme Kitchen also stayed open into the evening.
Barley and Vine had a full house most of the night as adults used the warm wine cafe to take the chill off the night air. Hertford Mercantile also sold a substantial amount of stocking stuffer candy before the festivities began.
The historic Hertford Courthouse will remain lit for the remainder of the holiday season. The building's 6,000 Christmas lights were arranged by Brent McKecuen, who puts up half-a-million Christmas lights at his Dances Bay home in Pasquotank County. McKecuen also synched up the lights so they would flash in time to music.
McKecuen was diligently checking the walls of the courthouse Friday evening to make sure everything as working correctly.
It was. Just as Santa rounded the corner of Church Street, the lights beamed and flashed to the song, "Here Comes Santa Claus."
Hertford resident and Rotarian Tim Brinn couldn’t believe the size of Friday's crowd.
“This is wonderful," he said. "I haven’t seen this many people downtown in a long time."
Brinn also had a tip for those interested in seeing other holiday lights.
“If you want to see something terrific, drive offer the Hunter Bridge, turn left at the light, and go back to Hertford over the 'S' bridge," said Brinn, adding, "The entire shoreline of Hertford is lit up. A bunch of us old guys get together, strictly volunteer and put up the lights.”