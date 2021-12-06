Perquimans County residents kicked off the Christmas season in style last weekend with the Grand Illumination, Christmas Kickoff and Hertford Christmas Parade.
This was the first year for the Kickoff event, which was held at the Perquimans County Recreation Center on Saturday.
“We really would like to do this every year,” said Amy Tinsley, one of the Kickoff’s organizers. “We’re trying to make this a big weekend — something we can continue every year and make it bigger every time.”
The Rhythm Run 5K was held as part of the kickoff event and drew 26 runners. Between registrations and sponsorships the run raised $5,600 for the Michael Steven Higgins Memorial Scholarship Fund.
“That’s a lot of money,” said Lisa Higgins, Michael Steven Higgins’ mother. “I’m very grateful.”
Lester Gregory, who watched the parade while standing along Church Street across from the Perquimans County Courthouse, said he likes to see the parade every year and especially enjoys the bands. He said the crowd Saturday afternoon was good and added that it was great to see the parade return after being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown said both the parade and the Grand Illumination on Friday evening were bigger than in past years.
The parade was organized by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce and featured floats from area schools, organizations and businesses, classic cars, and lots of fire trucks. The marching bands from Perquimans County High School and Perquimans County Middle School also participated.
Nancy Lodge of Historic Hertford Inc., which puts on the Grand Illumination, said the event went well.
“I think that the attendance was good,” Lodge said. “The weather was perfect. It was great to see people out after a two-year hiatus.”
A lot of children attended the Grand Illumination, Lodge said. “That’s what we like to see,” she said.
Joel Taylor, a soloist who is a member of the jazz band Connected, provided excellent entertainment, Lodge said. There were also performances by preschoolers from Hertford Baptist Preschool, the Dance Company of Hertford, the PCHS and PCMS bands.
Todd Tilley, Clerk of Superior Court for Perquimans County, was the master of ceremonies for the Grand Illumination, and the mayor handled the lighting of the Christmas tree.
Lodge said many people helped with decorating and everything else that goes into putting on such an event.
Tinsley said the Christmas Kickoff included 33 craft vendors, two food trucks, children’s activities by Camp Cale, dogs for adoption from the SPCA, and a visit from Santa.
Dina Hurdle said there was a good response to the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County’s food drive at Saturday’s event.
“We’re real pleased that the turnout here is great,” she said.
Derrick Wood brought three of his kids to the Kickoff and he said they had fun.
“They enjoyed it and they were just over there playing with with dogs and stuff,” Wood said.
Stacey Layden, tourism director for Perquimans County and one of the Kickoff’s organizers, said she thought the turnout was great.
Kaitlyn Chappell brought her son Carter Basnight, 2, to the Kickoff event.
“I like all the crafts and I like seeing different people bring their businesses out here,” she said.