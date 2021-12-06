Communities across the region hosted Christmas parades on Saturday, officially welcoming the Christmas holiday season.
The South Mills Volunteer Fire Department’s parade got the day’s events underway at 11 a.m. Hertford’s parade followed at 2 p.m., and the Elizabeth City parade began at 5:30 p.m. Currituck County held its parade on Friday evening near the Currituck Cooperative Extension building in Barco.
In Elizabeth City, residents turned out in droves to watch the more than 160 Christmas parade participants march through downtown Saturday night.
Hosted by the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department, this year’s Christmas parade made up for last year’s parade, which was canceled because of COVID-19.
Darris Sawyer, the department’s recreation supervisor, said while he didn’t have an estimate on the number of people who showed up to watch the parade, the number of spectators was impressive.
“It was packed everywhere” along the parade route, he said. “It was people everywhere.”
The parade began at the staging area near Westover Street and proceeded east on Ehringhaus Street before turning left on to Road Street. At Main Street, the parade turned right and marched east to Water Street and turned right, before coming to an end at Waterfront Park.
Sawyer attributed residents’ enthusiasm to the city not having a parade last year. But he also said Saturday’s nice weather, plus excitement over other Christmas parades also being held Saturday in South Mills and Hertford. He said there were more than 160 entries in the parade.
The parade was set to start at 5:30 p.m. but people arrived much earlier to claim their viewing spots by setting up their lawn chairs and blankets. The temperature for the evening was cool enough to warrant a light coat but otherwise it was pleasant.
Moyock resident Johnny Outlaw called dibs on a spot at the south side of Water and Main streets across from Rochelle Cleaners. He was attending with his wife and mother.
“I just like Christmas parades,” said Outlaw, who was attending the parade for the first time. “Christmas is my favorite holiday, outside of Halloween.”
Outlaw said his family moved to Moyock about five years ago.
Later on Main Street across from the Pasquotank County Courthouse, youngsters Zane Gibson, 3, and Merric Cornwell, 5, were dancing and clapping as the marching bands and parade floats passed them.
“He’s loving it,” said Zane’s mother, Ashley Gibson. “He’s been dancing and cheering for everyone.”
In Hertford, Saturday’s Christmas Parade was actually the third Christmas-related event held over the weekend. It was preceded by the Grand Illumination in downtown Hertford on Friday night and the Christmas Kickoff at the Perquimans County Recreation Center earlier on Saturday.
The parade was organized by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce and featured floats from area schools, organizations and businesses, classic cars, and lots of fire trucks. The marching bands from Perquimans County High School and Perquimans County Middle School also participated.
Lester Gregory, who watched the parade while standing along Church Street across from the Perquimans County Courthouse, said he likes to see the parade every year and especially enjoys the bands. He said the crowd Saturday afternoon was good and added that it was great to see the parade return after being canceled because of the pandemic last year.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown said both the parade and the Grand Illumination on Friday evening were bigger than in past years.
The annual Currituck parade had more than 85 vehicles, including 41 floats along with boats tractors, motorcycles and buses.
‘We had an awesome crowd and the largest ever in the history of the parade,” county Commissioner Kevin McCord wrote in a Facebook post. “We even had a horse.”
In South Mills, participation in Saturday’s Christmas Parade may have been the largest in the parade’s 11-year history, according to South Mills Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tommy Banks, one of the event’s announcers.
The parade opened with Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones, who was followed by members of the Camden County High School’s Junior Leadership Program.
Also taking part were members of Camden County High School FFA, who walked the parade route with sheep, goats and dogs. Other participants included Girl Scouts, a 4-H group, a CNC Stables horse ride, owners of classic cars and trucks and farmers with tractors.
Smokey the Bear, the icon of forest fire prevention, waved to the crowd from the back of a N.C. Forestry Service truck. Santa Claus brought up the rear aboard a South Mills VFD fire truck.
Saturday’s parade also provided opportunities for South Mills business owners along the route to show off their merchandise. Janet Inge, who’s owned Janet’s Flea Market for 25 years, began setting out Christmas decor, electronics, dolls, jewelry boxes, John Deere items as early as 7 a.m. Saturday’s parade began at 11 a.m.
While temperatures were mild as the parade got underway at 11 a.m., parade-goers could warm up with a bowl of soup served by members of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Pastor Darryl Stallings and members Jesse Jaramillo and Kenny Knowles said the church has served warm soup to parade-goers for six years. It provides them an opportunity to share information about Sights on Christ, their church’s outdoor ministry for adults and youths.