Nick and Linda Calabro, participants in Church of the Holy Trinity’s 1.75-mile run/walk, are shown walking into Hertford after crossing the S-Bridge, Saturday, May 6. The run/walk, which also included a silent auction and raffle, raised more than $6,800 for the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County.
Participants in Church of the Holy Trinity's 1.75-mile run/walk gather near the starting line on Front Street, Saturday. The event, which also included a silent auction and raffle, raised more than $6,800 for the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County.
HERTFORD — Church of the Holy Trinity celebrated 175 years of giving back to the Hertford community Saturday by raising more than $6,800 for the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County.
The Episcopal church, which held a special service on Sunday to commemorate its 175th anniversary, held a 1.75-mile walk/run the day before to benefit the food pantry.
“The sun was shining, the goal was worthy, and participants/volunteers were full of smiles, energy, and excitement,” church member Kim Stites said in a press release.
According to Stites, participants in the run/walk started on Front Street, headed north to Newby Street, crossed over the “S” bridge and then returned. The event offered coffee and smoothies from Brew’n Café and included a silent auction, raffle items and antique cars.
Entries for the art contest, whose theme was “Building a Healthier Community,” were submitted by students from Perquimans County Middle School, Hertford Grammar School and Perquimans Central and displayed in Church of the Holy Trinity’s Parish House.
Awards and prizes were presented for 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place entries from each school. Selected entries will be framed and displayed in the Open Door Food Pantry’s new building once it opens.
In addition, students from Hertford Grammar and Perquimans Central decorated Bagley Meal bags that will be distributed to food pantry clients along with a recipe and all the ingredients to make a healthy meal for a family.
Church of the Holy Trinity thanked sponsors and businesses that donated items for the raffle and silent auction.
“The volunteers and community helped make the day possible and huge success,” Stites said.