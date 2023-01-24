EDENTON — Edenton officials heard a bevy of complaints from residents about the stalled Hotel Hinton renovation project last week, as it nears the decade mark with little to no visible progress.

Many of the concerns voiced during the public comment portion of the Edenton Town Council meeting were about the former hotel’s physical condition and the criminal activity taking place at the building. The hotel is located on East King Street in Edenton’s downtown.

