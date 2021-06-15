Monday’s Hertford Town Council meeting promised a lengthy agenda that could’ve lasted long after the midnight hour, but several items were taken off the agenda to allow those topics time to mature.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges said if Monday’s itinerary had moved forward as planned, he computed that the meeting could’ve easily lasted 24 hours if every speaker used their fully allotted time limits for speaking.
Though the multi-hour meeting was shorter by the usual council standards, longtime council watchers still had a chance to see tempers flare, insults fly and parliamentary procedure brandished as Mayor Earnell Brown moved the sometimes contentious meeting along. For a small taste of this bile, see Martha Border’s letter to the editor on page A4.
One item that was stricken from the agenda for the time being was the Mayor Brown’s written documentation on councilman Jackson’s fitness for office and the Mayor’s letter from former Mayor Sid Eley about Jackson and Councilman Frank Norman.
Perquimans Weekly is making inquiries as to what this item is all about, so stay tuned.
Citizens’ concerns is a portion of the meeting where John Q Public can voice his/her thoughts about Town Hall.
Among the highlights of citizens’ concerns was a speech by Tim Brinn of Front Street who spoke in glowing terms of the progress being made in Hertford. He said when new residents move into the community, they ask two questions – what’s up with town council and what is being done to eliminate blight.
Brinn noted how Zacchaeus Legal Services of Trenton is bearing down hard on those property owners who owe back taxes. On that note, Brinn spoke about the longstanding need for code enforcement from Town Hall as a means to reduce blight.
A point echoed by Rhonda Waters of North Church Street who said citizens have a right to feel safe and know that the structures around the community are of a sound nature.
Local businessman Tony Riddick spoke of the town’s deep African-American history by noting places that could serve as tourist magnets such as the old Sutton building – property with a story to tell.
Riddick then took aim at some ideas being bounced around to develop the town’s waterfront by noting that these plans benefit Front Street at the expense of the rest of the community.
Waterfront plan supporters have long insisted that developing the property would attract business and economic development.
Later, Riddick spoke of how tax collections disproportionately impact lower income neighborhoods and renounced redlining – a discriminatory technique once used by banks to deny a creditworthy applicant a loan for housing in a certain neighbor hood even though the applicant may otherwise be eligible for the loan.
Riddick then criticized plans to disband the town’s police force and outsource public safety to the sheriff’s department.
Hertford Town Council released a study in May that suggested the cost of contracting law enforcement services through the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office could save the Town hundreds of thousands of dollars per year versus continuing to operate a separate police department.
In early June, council voted 3-2 to approve a law enforcement services contract that officially dissolves the town’s police department and pays the Sheriff’s Office to take over the town’s policing. The town will pay the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office $350,000 to take over law enforcement service in the town limits.
Longtime Hertford resident Connie Brothers took aim at Councilman Norman for being rude to her mother Vanora during a May forum about the future of the police department.
Norman was giving Vanora Brothers grief when she fought back and said, “You know, in order for a person to receive respect, you have to give respect. And right now, you’ve not been giving respect in here tonight. And what I was going to say, and I’m going to say, I’m older than all of you in here. And I do expect to receive respect because I try to respect everyone.”
Connie Brothers demanded that Norman apologize to her mother.
No apology was forthcoming during Norman’s comments when he spoke during citizen’s concerns – time that he used to be critical of Mayor Brown’s leadership while addressing long simmering policy arguments that have played themselves out time and time again during council meetings past and present.
Like Norman, who is no shrinking violet when voicing his outspoken views about town affairs, Councilman Jackson noted how Town Hall does not have the staff to address proper code enforcement particularly since there is no police department to pursue the oversight to reduce blight.
Jackson spoke of the double standard about how Town Hall purchased several thousands of dollars in computers and software upgrades, but when he purchased a laptop during taxpayer funded junket to San Antonio in 2019, he was derided for abusing the public purse.
Much like the opposition party jousting with her majesty’s government in Westminster, Jackson tossed bombs about how the town’s master plan is missing in action or how the annual audit is late – again. Deadline to submit the 2019/20 audit with the state’s Local Government Commission was Jan. 31 – fourth year in a row Town Hall has not filed the annual audit by the deadline.
Though Jackson noted that $93,000 is unaccounted for on the town’s account books, Town Manager Pam Hurdle said the money is not missing and the accounts have been updated in a draft audit that is being prepared to submit to the state.
Like Riddick, Jackson decried waterfront development as benefiting few at the expense of many – actions that he described as systematic racism.
Among other topics from Monday’s meeting that will be discussed in a future edition of the Perquimans Weekly, here’s this nugget to end this lengthy tome on an upbeat note.
Town Council praised Pirates’ football star EJ Gatling for being selected to participate in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in Honolulu, HI in December of 2021.
The Hawaii Tiki Bowl is an organization whose sole purpose is to offer high school seniors and college coaches the opportunity to travel to the world’s most exciting destination in Honolulu, HI, while at the same time participating in the game they love.
Mayor Brown offered thanks on behalf of town council and Perquimans County and she beamed with civic pride about Gatling’s work ethic and how he has an opportunity showcase his talent on a national level.
Though there were concerns about whether council as a whole could contribute to Gatling’s expenses for the trip, Jackson and Norman voiced support for offering donations from their council accounts.