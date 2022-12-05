Elizabeth City has never had a paid lobbyist to advocate on the city’s behalf before the General Assembly but that changed last week.

City Council unanimously voted Monday, Nov. 28, to hire former state Sen. Bob Steinburg as the city’s lobbyist in Raleigh. Steinburg, R-Chowan, lost his bid for re-election in the May Republican primary and resigned from the state Senate July 31 to pursue work as a lobbyist.