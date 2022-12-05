Elizabeth City has never had a paid lobbyist to advocate on the city’s behalf before the General Assembly but that changed last week.
City Council unanimously voted Monday, Nov. 28, to hire former state Sen. Bob Steinburg as the city’s lobbyist in Raleigh. Steinburg, R-Chowan, lost his bid for re-election in the May Republican primary and resigned from the state Senate July 31 to pursue work as a lobbyist.
The contract with Steinburg’s firm WolfeStein, LLC calls for the city to pay the former legislator $3,000 a month plus a one-time lobbyist registration fee of $252. The contract will run from Feb. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024 but could be ended by either party with a 30-day notice.
“I really do believe I can help Elizabeth City, and that is what a lobbyist is supposed to be doing,” Steinburg said. “After representing them for the last decade (in the Legislature), I know where they have been and I know the challenges they have.”
Councilors were set to vote in October on hiring Steinburg to be the city’s advocate in Raleigh but Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence asked that the item be pulled from council’s consent agenda and moved to the regular agenda.
Spence pulled the item because he felt the city was rushing into the issue and that City Council needed to seek proposals from other lobbying firms. Council agreed with him in a unanimous vote.
Council set a deadline of Nov. 23 to submit proposals to the city and only Steinburg asked to be hired as the city’s lobbyist.
While Steinburg is able to recruit clients, he can’t officially begin lobbying his former colleagues until Feb. 1. State law requires that state lawmakers spend a “6-month cooling off period” after leaving the General Assembly before becoming a lobbyist. Steinburg resigned in July so he could begin lobbying efforts in next year’s session of the General Assembly.
The General Assembly’s “long session” is expected to start in January. Some of Steinburg’s other clients include Hertford, Camden, Washington, Tyrrell and Perquimans counties.
Councilor Johnnie Walton supported hiring Steinburg, saying the city “needed somebody at the table” in Raleigh.
“We are far from Raleigh, I have traveled to it so often,” Walton said. “If there is nobody at the table you accept what the menu is.’’
But Walton noted that Steinburg as a Republican supported the GOP’s legislative agenda while serving in the General Assembly.
“I know as a representative, (Steinburg) being Republican he had to vote for Republican issues,” Walton said. “But now being a lobbyist, I would like to think the region is more important than the party. What is best for the region, hopefully the lobbying will go down those lines. If not, we will just have to revisit it.”
Steinburg said Thursday that as a legislator, the region was always more important than his party. Steinburg cited helping steer “hundreds of millions of dollars” to Elizabeth City State University and more recently getting $3.6 million into the state budget for a sewer project in the city.
“The budget was done,” Steinburg said. “They (city officials) came up to my office and met with me and I was able to help secure that funding that they needed.”
Mayor Kirk Rivers noted that he said after being elected that a goal of his was to travel to the state’s capital at least once a month.
“That sounds good up until that day comes and something comes up on our end,” Rivers said. “There is nothing like having someone at the table. We put it out to people who would like to represent the city of Elizabeth City and we only received one proposal. That makes it easy.’’