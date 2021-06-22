Civil War Monument Committee Offers Recommendations

Perquimans County’s Civil War monument will tentatively remain where it stands for the foreseeable future
In the spring, the county commission appointed a committee to study the future of the Civil War soldiers’ monument on the courthouse green in Hertford after the commission received requests from Town of Hertford, Perquimans’ chapter of the NAACP and two county commissioners to remove the monument.
During it’s meeting June 16, the committee recommended two things:
1- Recommendation to the Commissioners to add signage which contextualizes the monument to provide the whole story of the era.
2- Recommendation to the Commissioners to approach the private owners of the Colored Union Soldiers Monument for relocation to the Courthouse green in a location of equal stature and prominence.
County Manager Frank Heath will present a summary of the committee’s activities at the July 6 commission meeting.
Heath said there will be a public hearing on the recommendations in August (date not finalized yet) to receive comments. The commission ultimately can take whatever action it deems appropriate and is not bound by the committee’s recommendations.
The monument committee had been considering a proposal to alter the monument’s granite panels so as to remove any reference to the Confederacy, but that proposal failed to receive a majority vote.
Dedicated June 12, 1912, Perquimans County’s 109-year-old monument has a low two-tiered granite base with rusticated edges topped by an obelisk resting on a finished granite plinth. In high relief on the plinths front face is a furled Confederate battle flag and the years 1861 and 1865, according to DocSouth, a digital publishing initiative affiliated with UNC Chapel Hill that provides Internet access to texts, images, and audio files related to southern history, literature, and culture. Below the flag is the words OUR SOLDIERS. Crossed sabers still in their scabbards adorn the monuments back face.
