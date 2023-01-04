With 70% of Mid-Atlantic Christian University’s dormitory space currently unoccupied, MACU officials have discussed the possibility of allowing more College of The Albemarle students to use its campus housing.
According to minutes of the Nov. 17 meeting of the COA Board of Trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee, COA President Jack Bagwell and MACU President John Maurice “have discussed reserving dorm space for COA students here in Elizabeth City.”
“Seventy percent of MACU’s dorms are currently empty,” the minutes state. “These discussions are in the early stages, and Dr. Bagwell stated that he is just sharing information at this time. There are no proposals on the table.”
Maurice said in an interview last week that there already has been some limited use of MACU rooms by COA students, most particularly nursing students completing clinical rounds. One such COA student lived in Hertford County and did not want to have to drive back home every night, Maurice recalled.
The number of COA students staying on the MACU campus has not been more than two or three at a time, Maurice said.
“We certainly would welcome that in a more formal arrangement,” Maurice said.
He said MACU has the space to accommodate COA students, and should continue to have space for several years.
“At least for two or three years I think there will be plenty of room in the dorms,” he said.
Maurice said enrollment at MACU was decimated by the collapse of the Heritage Hall building on campus, which had housed some classrooms as well as the university’s cafeteria.
A new cafeteria opened this fall in the newly constructed Alligood Commons. A new Heritage Hall is under construction and scheduled to open in August 2023.
Maurice said MACU lost a number of students who left the campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And many prospective students have stayed away because of the building collapse, he said.
The new cafeteria is already helping with recruitment and the completion of the new Heritage hall will help even more, he said.
“I think it is going to be a campus that is attractive to students,” Maurice said.
Classrooms, science labs and faculty offices will be housed in the new Heritage Hall, he said.
In a statement released last week, COA officials acknowledged that Bagwell and Maurice have discussed the opportunity for COA students to use MACU housing “at length.” But the community college noted that its official policy is not to provide student housing, and that wouldn’t change if there were an agreement between COA and MACU. Students enrolled at COA would have to make their own living arrangements.
“Arrangements for use of the dorms by a COA student would be an agreement between the student and MACU,” COA said.
COA officials did express gratitude for the availability of housing at MACU that could be beneficial for some COA students.
“College of The Albemarle continually seeks available resources for our students,” the statement reads. “We work diligently to meet the needs of our students, eliminating barriers as much as possible. Student housing is a need that we are aware of at times. We value our partnership with MACU and appreciate any potential housing opportunities that may be available on their campus.
“As housing needs arise for students, they will be made aware of the opportunity and can contact MACU directly,” the statement reads.