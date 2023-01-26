Cohen retiring

Jill Cohen, director of the Careers and Technical Education program in the Perquimans County Schools, will be retiring from the school district on Jan. 31. One thing she and her husband hope to do in retirement is more sailing.

 Photo courtesy Jill Cohen

Jill Cohen, who’s overseen expansion of the Career Technical Education program that helps prepare Perquimans High School students for careers and the workforce, has announced her plan to retire from the school district. Her last day with the Perquimans County Schools is Jan. 31.

Cohen, who’s leaving education after 44 years, said she’s starting a new business that will focus on grant writing and consulting.