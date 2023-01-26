...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Jill Cohen, director of the Careers and Technical Education program in the Perquimans County Schools, will be retiring from the school district on Jan. 31. One thing she and her husband hope to do in retirement is more sailing.
Jill Cohen, who’s overseen expansion of the Career Technical Education program that helps prepare Perquimans High School students for careers and the workforce, has announced her plan to retire from the school district. Her last day with the Perquimans County Schools is Jan. 31.
Cohen, who’s leaving education after 44 years, said she’s starting a new business that will focus on grant writing and consulting.
“Retirement is really only a word to move you from one industry to another,” Cohen said. “After 44 years in the educational setting, I am venturing into my next chapter.”
Cohen said she and her husband, Larry, plan to pursue some things on their collective bucket list like sailing more. They also plan to spend more time with their family and “enjoying life in general.”
Since taking over as CTE director in 2016, the program has expanded significantly to provide students new opportunities both in the classroom and the community. Cohen explained that current CTE programs are also now aligned with regional employment needs.
During Cohen’s tenure, the CTE program acquired a fire truck, a high angle rescue tower, and an agricultural center complete with a small animal farm.
Last May, Cohen was being interviewed when a fire truck rumbled past. “That’s our fire truck — the high school’s fire truck,” Cohen said at the time, explaining that the high school acquired the truck to train the school’s firefighting cadets in high angle rescue. The students are enrolled in firefighter technology classes at the high school.
Cohen expects her successor as CTE director will bring new eyes to the program. A local needs assessment is scheduled for next year.
“I have really enjoyed my years at Perquimans County School,” she said. “Little did I know when we came (here) on vacation in May 2006 to seek retirement land that my path would change from Family and Consumer Sciences teacher to being a director of Career Technical Education. Perquimans County Schools is a family that adopted a transplant.”
While she’s retiring from the school district, Cohen isn’t leaving Perquimans. She plans to continue her work with the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce. She’s interim president of the group’s board of directors.
“The Chamber of Commerce is important to me for our continued expansion of business support,” she said.
Cohen also isn’t retiring from the workforce just yet.
“I am in the process of starting a new business, Woven Wordz,” she said. “Woven Wordz will be for technical writing such as grants, program improvement, and consultation. Grant writing has been an important part of my CTE life to add necessary equipment and programs that are not available with our past and current funding.”
Cohen said her immediate plans are to head to Vermont to visit with her grandchildren.