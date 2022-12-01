Janice Cole 2

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

Hertford’s interim town manager is among the 38 recipients of this year’s Dogwood Awards presented by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein.

Janice Cole will receive one of the awards presented to state residents recognized for their efforts “to help to make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier,” a press release from Stein’s office states.