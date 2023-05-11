HERTFORD — Hertford Town Manager Janice M. Cole told a group of leaders from other towns on the N.C. Local Government Commission’s watchlist last week that a dual focus on people and processes had enabled her town to make great strides in getting its fiscal house in order.

In a keynote address at a gathering of towns on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List held in Williamston, Cole began by recalling the dysfunctional shape of town government in Hertford in the years immediately prior to her becoming interim town manager in January 2022.