Retired Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole says the General Assembly should allocate more money for mental health programs in the state’s court system.
Cole also wants the state to increase the pay for jury duty.
Cole made his remarks at the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program on Wednesday where he chronicled his rise from a poor childhood on Shad Neck Road in Weeksville to the state Superior Court.
Cole, a Hertford resident, retired from the bench almost a year ago.
Cole won election as District Court judge in 1994 and was appointed to the Superior Court in 2009 by then-Gov. Beverly Perdue. He was re-elected in 2010 to an eight-year term and then re-elected again in 2018. He left the bench because he was facing mandatory retirement.
Cole said one reason he left the District Court bench was because the state took mental health programs out of “our court system.’’ He said such programs are “sorely missed” and that mental health assistance has nothing to do with politics.
“Our legislature, our government, has got to do a better job of making mental health care accessible,” Cole said. “If you want to reduce the jail population, start there. A lot of people, if it is drugs or alcohol, you can help them. Make mental health care available to them.”
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who was elected to the N.C. House in 2012 before being elected to the state Senate in 2018, said he is not aware of what cuts Cole was referring to in 2009. He noted that Democrats were in the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly at the time.
Steinburg, who has led recent efforts for prison reform, said the state currently provides funding for mental health programs in the state’s prisons.
“I am aware of what is going on in the prison system,” Steinburg said. “If there is any significant need in terms of more funding in that regard in the prison system it has not been asked of me. There are not many things that go in the prison system that don’t pass my desk.”
Cole also believes the pay for jurors needs to increase. Currently the state rate for jury duty is $12 for the first day, $20 a day for the next four days and $30 a day after that. Cole said that compensation is too low.
“They (state judiciary officials) expect (judges) to tell them (jurors) that you are the most important persons in this county,” Cole said. “Most of them (jurors) don’t want to be there because they are losing money. They need to increase that pay, the same for public school teachers.”
Cole said as a judge in both the District and Superior courts he was proud that he ran his courtroom in a fair and impartial manner.
“Judges have to be judges and you can’t let other people run your courtroom,” he said. “You treat everybody with respect and dignity. The other piece of judicial philosophy for me was that person who was standing at that table in an orange jumpsuit was a child of God, the same as me. In God’s eyesight, we are all the same.”
Cole also said he was a stickler for courtroom decorum, which included shirttails tucked in and haircuts.
“If they didn’t want to do it, I would lock them up because you are coming to my house,” Cole said. “If I go to your house and you have rules and I don’t want to abide by those rules then I need to leave.”
Cole said he was once asked to explain his judicial philosophy when it came to sentencing convicted defendants. Noting his deep religious convictions, Cole responded by saying his sentencing decisions depended on whether the facts of a case “struck” him in either an Old Testament or New Testament way.
“If they strike me in an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, ‘You committed this and now you are coming in here asking me to have mercy on you,’” Cole said. “‘You were out on the streets robbing someone, killing someone, facts that warrant that. If the facts strike me in a New Testament way, grace and mercy, maybe.”
Cole credited his parents, Virginia and Ernest Cole, with instilling the importance of education early in his life and the lives of his five siblings.
“They were sticklers for getting an education,” Cole said. “Neither one of them would take anything less. My mom would make us read books. Her saying was, ‘If you read, you can explore.’ That was what we did.”
Cole said his parents were also strong disciplinarians. Cole said as a young boy in the fifth grade he stole his grandfather’s gold watch and sold it at school for $10.
“I told on myself,” Cole said. “My dad, to teach me a lesson, he took me out to the wood pile and had my head over the chopping block like I was a chicken. He told me, ‘I better not ever steal again.’ Needless to say, that is a lesson I learned.”
After retiring from the bench, Cole was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper last October to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. His term expires June 30, 2025.
Cole acknowledge several of his hunting in fishing “buddies” that were among the 75 or so people attending the History for Lunch program.
“I like to hunt and I like to fish,” Cole said Wednesday. “I also like to fish and hunt.”