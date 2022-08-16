Thanks to a second $50,000 donation from a local resident, a project to complete major upgrades to the girls softball field complex at Perquimans County High School will be moving forward.
H.V. Cole, owner of Forbes Homes, made the second $50,000 contribution to the capital campaign last week, following up on the $50,000 donation made by Jim and Stephanie Gregory in July, said Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
The foundation is overseeing the campaign to raise funding for a makeover of the girls softball field complex that will include a new backstop, home dugout, press box and concession stand.
According to Lassiter, Debi Dunn of Forbes Homes advised the foundation recently that Cole "enjoys doing good things for others, especially children." After reading about the capital campaign for the softball complex project launched last month, Dunn says Cole "committed resources to see it finished for the students in Perquimans County."
Lassister said when Cole's $50,000 check arrived at the foundation's office, it came with the following message: "Do good things for children."
"Doing good things for children is an easy task when you have donors like H.V. Cole of Forbes Homes," Lassiter said.
Lassiter said the foundation's Board of Directors is "truly thankful" for Cole's donation.
“Doing good things for children is our mantra,” she said.
Carson Stallings, president of the 15-member foundation board, also praised Cole for the donation.
“When the community steps up and invests in our children, there are so many things we can offer students that otherwise are unavailable,” he said. “With the goal of supporting the upgrades to the softball field and facilities, as well as enhancing the student-athlete experience, the donation from Mr. Cole will go a long way to doing that."
Lassiter said Cole's donation completes the campaign challenge issued by the Gregorys and will allow the softball complex project to move forward.
Coaches and volunteers for the Lady Pirates softball team as well as the high school's athletic director have been given the go-ahead to develop plans for the softball field complex upgrades. Trees near the field were removed last month.
Volunteers in charge of the project are currently "measuring and developing drawings" for the softball complex upgrades and will submit them for approval to Perquimans Schools Superintendent Dr. Tanya Turner, the Perquimans Board of Education and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, Lassiter said.
The project, which is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete, will be done in phases, she said. A volunteer with the project has indicated they'd like to have "as much done" on the upgrades as possible prior to the beginning of the softball season.
Lassiter said construction "most likely" will be halted for safety reasons and then resume after the season. How long the project takes will likely be determined by how long it takes to get approval from NCDPI, she said.
Besides Cole and the Gregorys, Lassiter said other major contributors to the softball field project included Patrick and Karen Votava of Votava Construction, who gave $10,000; Stallings Farms Agribusiness/Trucking, which donated $2,500; and Albemarle Trucking, which also gave $2,500. According to Lassiter, all of those donors were also major contributors to the capital campaign that helped build the new grandstand and press box at the Perquimans County High School baseball field last year.
Stallings said donations are the "lifeline" of student athletics at Perquimans County High School.
"It is a new day and age in athletics and perhaps now more than ever, facility improvements play a big role in the overall success of athletic programs," he said. "Perquimans County Schools has been blessed with very generous people over the years."
Lassiter said the generosity of county commissioners, business owners like Cole, former graduates, volunteers and other community members have collectively made Perquimans schools "one of the greatest school systems" with some of the best athletic facilities in the region.
“Our athletics department’s ability to provide a high standard student-athlete experience is powered by the everlasting generosity of our businessmen, community supporters and alumni,” she said.
Lassiter said Perquimans' students also appreciate the facilities they've been given.
“I’m particularly impressed with how our students take ownership by maintaining and keeping the facilities clean," she said. "Our gymnasium, which is a decade or so old, looks brand new. That doesn’t just happen. It is taught to the students by our coaches, faculty and staff."