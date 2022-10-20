“Ready about, prepare to tack, hard over, helms alee.”
"Ready about, prepare to tack, hard over, helms alee."

Those were the sailing commands at the starting line for the 2022 Albemarle Challenge Cup Sailing Regatta held at Albemarle Plantation this past weekend.
Those were the sailing commands at the starting line for the 2022 Albemarle Challenge Cup Sailing Regatta held at Albemarle Plantation this past weekend.
Now in its 37th year, the regatta drew 20 boats from four area yacht clubs, and when the sailing was done, Colington Yacht Club hoisted the Challenge Cup for the second straight year.
The other participating yacht clubs in the three-day, six-race weekend included the Edenton Yacht Club, Pasquotank River Yacht Club and the host Osprey Yacht Club.
Boats ranging from 22 feet to 38 feet raced in three classes under PRHR rules. The system is similar to a golf handicap system offering smaller craft a chance to sail away with silver.
“Skippers and crew enjoyed three days of racing, with three races around drop marks on Friday, two middle distance races around drop marks on Saturday, and one distance race around government and drop marks on Sunday,” said regatta Committee Chair Greg Florence.
Florence suggested the event lived up to is “challenge” name.
“Mother Nature delivered a variety of conditions, including Sunday’s light winds with frequent 20 and 30 degree shifts which had skippers experimenting with all manner of ways to keep their boat moving,” he said.
Since 1985, the The Albemarle Challenge Cup has been awarded to the club with the best four overall finishes. Colington Yacht Club rose to the challenge and captured the cup with four top finishes. The club, represented by five boats, captured a first place, a second place and two third-place finishes to capture the cup for the second year in a row.
Here are the race results, by class, finish, skipper, boat model and yacht club.
PHRF C class (six boats): first place, Brian FitzSimons, Cygnet (Nonsuch 30), Edenton Yacht Club; second place, John Sams, Ember (Ranger 22), Edenton Yacht Club; third place, Courtney Young, Autumn Wind (San Juan 26), Osprey Yacht Club.
PHRF B class (six boats): first place, Chuck Monsees, Newfie Dancer (Olson 25), Colington Yacht Club; second place, Ken Atkinson, sailing shoes (J-24), Edenton Yacht Club; third place, Rick Straub, Lakico (Beneteau 343), Colington Yacht Club.
PHRF A class (seven boats): first place, Scott Vickery, Knot So Fast (Baltic 39), Pasquotank River Yacht Club; second place, Greg Florence, Go With The Flo (Bristol 38.8), Colington Yacht Club; third place, Shaun Murphy, Traveller (Hunter 376), Colington Yacht Club.
