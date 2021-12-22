The Newbold-White House treated guests to hot spiced cider, comedy, history lessons and seasonal music at a Colonial Christmas Open House last week.
The event, held Dec. 16, drew some 80 visitors to the historic house on what event organizers described as “a beautifully warm, moonlit night.”
A humorous skit that also taught some history about the Yule Log and other traditions featured Sid Eley as Lord Mayor, Lamb Basnight as the Lord of Misrule, Sandy Stevenson as Master and Dee Ponte as Mistress.
Stevenson explained the history of the Yule Log tradition, which has origins in Winter Solstice observances in pre-Christian Europe and came to be part of Christian celebrations of the birth of Jesus Christ.
In pre-Christian times the Yule Log represented the battle of light versus darkness and the adoption of the tradition as part of Christmas focused on the Christian belief in the ultimate victory of Jesus over evil.
Basnight talked about the practice of tossing an evergreen bough into a fire as a symbol of wiping the slate clean for the beginning of the New Year.
In his role as the Lord of Misrule, Basnight urged visitors to join in a processional with pine boughs and toss them into the fire as the ritual was reenacted.
“Let the king’s feast begin,” he said as he started the processional toward the fire that had been built in a fire pit on the Newbold-White House grounds.
The event included tours of the famous house, which had been decorated in seasonal decor. Harpist Nora Crouch performed at the house for visitors.
Lyn Winslow was on hand dressed in period costume and answered visitors’ questions about the house and its history.
The Newbold-White House is the oldest extant brick house in North Carolina. It was a homestead farmed by Quaker families in the colonial period and dates to around 1730.
A printed program distributed for the occasion noted that the kinds of festivities now associated with Christmas were mostly absent in Colonial times.
To the extent that it was celebrated at all, Christmas was observed in those days as a strictly religious holiday, according to information provided to visitors.
The Dec. 16 event was presented by the Perquimans County Restoration Association, who owns the Newbold-White House.
Hot spiced cider and coffee were served at the open house and there was an assortment of hors d’oeuvres.
The open house was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said attendance this year was better than in most previous years.