Tucked away on the banks of the Perquimans River, Larry’s Drive-In has been serving hungry diners from Hertford and Winfall as well as tourists for more than 40 years.
More recently, workers constructing the new S-Bridge across the Perquimans River have found their way to Larry’s as well.
And while Larry’s history is what museums are made for, its future is bright.
When former owner Larry Chappell first opened the doors of what was then a place to buy burgers and bait he had little idea of the changes that would take place in his community.
The S-bridge, which connected Hertford and Winfall, was then only 53 years old. While the closing of the bridge and subsequent project in 2021 to construct a replacement span has been disruptive to the flow of traffic between the two towns, it’s proven to be a lifeline for Larry’s.
Larry’s current owner, Stephanie Bateman, has added the bridge’s construction crew to her list of daily customers.
Bateman, who has worked at Larry’s for 15 years and owned it for the last five, is a one-woman front-of-the-house show. She takes orders, answers the phone and delivers guest checks and change to customers. Her twin sister, Brittany, runs the kitchen and grill.
“I usually arrive at 6 a.m. and there is often a line waiting to get in at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast,” Bateman said, adding, “It’s a lot of regulars. I know them all.”
The line should be no surprise looking at Larry’s menu. The breakfast platter tops the leaderboard at $5.95 while you can enjoy a bacon and egg breakfast sandwich for under $3.
Bateman claims she recently raised her prices a quarter. Still, she’s trying to keep costs as reasonable as she can for customers, all of whom she calls “friends.”
Hertford resident Tim Brinn has been an advocate of Larry’s Drive-In for sometime.
“Here’s what you do when you have company coming,” he said. “You call Larry’s. You call Stephanie about three days ahead of time and order two pounds of barbecue, two pounds of chicken salad and two pounds of cole slaw. You buy two loaves of bread and two bags of Brioche rolls, and you’ve got the cooking done.”
Brinn said he prefers the chicken salad on bread and the barbecue on the Brioche rolls.
Back in the day, Larry’s brick building with its massive metal overhang was a drive-in. Today, the classic knotty pine interior welcomes diners who have navigated the “road closed” construction signs to enjoy $2.95 chicken salad sandwiches or $8.95 shrimp plates that may be too large to consume in one sitting.
Melvin Jackson, who is described as the “foundation” of Perquimans Elementary School by teacher Laura Duncan, is a regular at Larry’s.
“I love Larry’s,” Jackson said on a recent visit as he waited for his to-go order, adding, “Stephanie is the best. You can’t beat this.”
With COVID-19 restrictions behind her, Bateman wants to offer her Friday night fish fries again. She’s hoping to serve herring, flounder and steaks at the events in September.
Local Hertford resident Frank Jaklic wants to organize a “Larry’s Night” once the bridge is completed this summer.
“I’d like to get Hertford residents to walk across the bridge and Winfall residents to walk down Highway 37 and meet and eat at Larry’s,” said Jaklic, adding, “It would be a terrific night.”
The idea fits the restaurant perfectly. It’s a place where locals go to visit, and tourists go to feel local.