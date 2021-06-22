Perquimans County Commission approved its budget for 2021-22 that includes increases in property tax and water rates as well as solid waste fees for fiscal year 2021-22.
during Monday's meeting, commissioners adopted a budget seeks a 2-cent increase in property tax rates from 59 cents to 61 centers per $100 dollars of value – the lowest tax rate in the region.
Water rates will increase from $15 to $17.50 (minimum bill) and from $7 to $9 per thousand after the first thousand gallons.
The proposed solid waste fee for FY 21-22 is $150, a $10 increase from last fiscal year.
The FY 2021-22 budget contains a 4% adjustment to the salary schedule based on information from the salary study performed by the Management and Personnel Services (MAPS) group last year.
The sheriff’s office budget includes two new deputies for County service, and with the anticipated consolidation of the Hertford Police Department, includes four deputy positions, an investigator and an administrative assistant.
Total taxable value increased from $1,351,508,515 to $1,370,420,692, or 1.38%. This is the second highest percentage growth in ad valorem taxable value in 12 years. Sales tax revenues are expected to increase by $425,000 from last year’s budgeted amount.
Another positive note is that he projects that the county is not going to use any of the $1,030,000 budgeted fund balance appropriation from fiscal year 20/21’s budget. The proposed budget allocates $1,092,889 out of fund balance.
The General Fund budget is $17,629,474 for 2021-2022, an increase of $1,039,831 from the current year’s amended budget of $16,589,643.
When compared to other Counties in the region, Perquimans’ tax rate will remain among the lowest in eastern North Carolina:
• Perquimans- 61 cents per hundred
• Gates- 79 cents per hundred
• Camden- 74 cents per hundred (and they will be increasing at least 10 cents)
• Chowan- 75.5 cents per hundred
• Pasquotank- 77 cents per hundred